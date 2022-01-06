Genshin Impact censors character models in China, new designs to be available in global version as alternatives

There is some new censorship for gamers in China regarding Genshin Impact's character models that global fans might have missed.

Before the 2.4 update's maintenance was finished, the official Twitter account posted an important tweet. It mentioned how Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona would be getting alternate outfits at an undisclosed date in the future. However, the Chinese version was different.

The new outfits are mandatory in the Chinese servers. Not only that, but there is another change related to a character's transparency while in flight. These recent changes are not mandatory for global servers.

Genshin Impact character models face new censorship in China

We will release the Alternate Outfits, which are partial redesigns of the default outfits of "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona.



The above tweet is what the proposed new designs would look like in the game. However, the final designs ended up looking like something else entirely. For example, Mona's new look is completely different than what was proposed.

The above tweet is what the proposed new designs would look like in the game. However, the final designs ended up looking like something else entirely. For example, Mona's new look is completely different than what was proposed.

Mona's leggings are entirely different in the Chinese server, almost resembling a full bodysuit. She's still recognizable, but she's also not the only one affected by this recent change. The other characters in this initial batch also had their designs look different in the current Chinese servers.

Jean's outfit hasn't changed too much, except that a white top entirely covers her chest. Rosaria no longer has fishnet stockings, and her chest has less pronounced shading.

Amber's current look (Image via Moodycat12)

Amber has changed the least, as she's slightly more covered up than before.

Whether or not these new costumes are finalized remains to be seen. They could be temporary placeholders, but it's worth noting that this doesn't affect the current global versions of these characters.

Genshin Impact players on non-Chinese servers will still see Mona, Rosaria, Jean, and Amber in their original outfits. Whatever the final versions of their censored costumes end up looking like, there will be alternate costumes for global fans to equip. How to obtain them on those servers remains unknown.

However, these aren't the only forms of censorship in the Chinese servers.

Other forms of censorship

An example of new censorship (Image via Moodycat12)

Genshin Impact already has a somewhat censored view whenever players look underneath their characters. However, the Chinese servers have a new change where the character is almost entirely transparent when viewed underneath. It's not gamebreaking by any means, but it's a change that some gamers may wish to know nonetheless.

The wings are still visible, and the player can still faintly see their character. It's unknown if there will be future in-game censorship, but many fans are passionately debating about these latest changes in Genshin Impact.

