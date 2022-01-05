Genshin Impact reveals four new upcoming outfits for Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona

The Genshin Impact Twitter recently announced that Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona are getting some partial redesigns with alternate outfits.

The new outfits are considerably more modest than these characters' original designs. Whether this change will influence future character designs is unknown, but it's worth noting that they're not replacing the outfits in the American or European servers.

The official HoYoLAB article states:

"The default outfits of the above characters will be retained."

It isn't currently known how players will be able to get these new costumes or when they will get it. All that's known is that it's planned for a future update.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



We will release the Alternate Outfits, which are partial redesigns of the default outfits of "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona.



View details here:

Dear Travelers,We will release the Alternate Outfits, which are partial redesigns of the default outfits of "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona.View details here:

The above Tweet includes the new outfits for Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona. The official HoYoLAB article included in the tweet doesn't mention too much about when players can expect to get these new outfits.

It does mention that players need to pay attention to future updates, and that these designs are not final. Still, Travelers should note that all four outfits are noticeably more modest compared to the original designs.

These costumes are optional on most Genshin Impact servers, but the Chinese version indicates something else entirely. The Chinese article is here, for reference.

The Chinese HoYoLAB article is longer than the English one (Image via miHoYo)

The Chinese version suggests that these new costumes aren't optional, and that players will get 1,200 Primogems as compensation. These Primogems are supposed to be awarded on 5 January 2022.

It's worth noting that players on other servers do not get this mandatory change or any Primogem compensation.

Jean's new outfit

Jean's old 3D model is on the left, the supposed new outfit is on the right (Image via Genshin Impact)

Jean is the first character shown to have an upcoming redesign. The most substantial change to her Genshin Impact design is that her chest is completely coverered.

Otherwise, she has a slightly different coat with alternate colors on the rest of her design.

Amber's new outfit

Amber's old 3D model is on the left, the supposed new outfit is on the right (Image via Genshin Impact)

Not too much has changed for Amber in Genshin Impact. Still, she wears slightly different clothing with a different color scheme. The main difference is that her chest is less exposed for less pronounced cleavage.

Rosaria's new outfit

Rosaria's old 3D model is on the left, the supposed new outfit is on the right (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rosaria is another character who now has a more conservative design. Her shoulders are no longer exposed, she wears a different top now, and she doesn't have fishnet stockings anymore.

The new design's boots are substantially longer than the old 3D model. Her head accessory also bears a new design.

Mona's new outfit

Mona's old 3D model is on the left, the supposed new outfit is on the right (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mona also has an iconic design in Genshin Impact, but the new outfit replaces her leotard with something more similar to Fischl's shorts. She also no longer has tights covering her entire legs, and now has thigh-high tights of a different design.

Her chest is also more covered in the redesign, further continuing miHoYo's newest design trend for their female cast.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

