Fortnite may get Jean from Genshin Impact, suggests new theory

Donald Mustard is known for dropping hints about upcoming Fortnite collaborations. He recently tweeted "DUNE," and characters and cosmetics from the movie arrived in the item shop within a week.

Given the circumstances, a brand new tweet from Donald has sent conspiracy theorists into a frenzy. While it may not seem like much, hidden within the status could be details about an upcoming collaboration with Genshin Impact.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard



:( Did you ever have the most perfect pair of jeans ever? And then one day they inexplicably disappeared?! And you were like… I bet ‘they’ are to blame!!! Yeah. That one. The one that didn’t like ‘em. But I loved ‘em. They made me feel great. And comfy. #missyouperfectjeans :( Did you ever have the most perfect pair of jeans ever? And then one day they inexplicably disappeared?! And you were like… I bet ‘they’ are to blame!!! Yeah. That one. The one that didn’t like ‘em. But I loved ‘em. They made me feel great. And comfy.#missyouperfectjeans :(

Welcome to Fortnite, Jean?

According to leakers, "jeans" could mean a number of things. It could refer to Geno and The Sisters, a merchandise collaboration, or the character Jean from Genshin Impact. While the first two are plausible explanations, the third is more realistic.

Shinylynx💫Pkmn🌸 @Ragdoll_kitten_

#GenshinImpact Jean is my first character to hit level 90🥰💖 Jean is my first character to hit level 90🥰💖#GenshinImpact https://t.co/1zXJCN89pa

Epic Games is known for bringing popular characters from other games to Fortnite. During Season 6, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn was brought to the island. While in the current season, Jinx, from League of Legends, will be arriving on the island soon.

Given the above facts, it's easy to understand why theorists are already of the opinion that "Jeans" could refer to a new skin. With collaborations at an all-time high, the possibility of Jean coming to Fortnite is there.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X LEAGUE OF LEGENDS



Next week, Jinx from League of Legends will join the Island, in celebration of Riot Games' new show "Arcane". FORTNITE X LEAGUE OF LEGENDSNext week, Jinx from League of Legends will join the Island, in celebration of Riot Games' new show "Arcane". https://t.co/OBzfwBYJxM

What else could Donald Mustard mean by "Jeans?"

If not Jean from Genshin Impact, then what could "Jeans" be referring to? According to some theorists, the word could be referring to Geno and the Sisters or another upcoming collaboration with a lifestyle brand.

Kanga @KangaRogue

I'm so lost otherwise but he's definitely making a big deal out of jeans @JayKeyFN All I can think is Jeans -> Genes -> Geno?I'm so lost otherwise but he's definitely making a big deal out of jeans @JayKeyFN All I can think is Jeans -> Genes -> Geno?I'm so lost otherwise but he's definitely making a big deal out of jeans

However, given there was a recent collaboration with Balenciaga, it's highly unlikely that a new tie-up is going to take place. The only other clue as to what this could mean is a piece of paper showcasing a drawing.

Even though the drawing is ambiguous, some fans are of the opinion that it could be either a mountain range or meteor. It is however unclear how they will correlate to the current season.

On the flipside, the drawing could be referring to the mountain ranges showcased on a popular Fortnite Chapter 3 concept map. The map is said to have been created based on a sketch of the official map.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With rumors and theories in the wind, it's hard to ascertain the reality of things. While "jeans" could be a major hint for something, it could very well also be nothing at all. Players will have to wait for official information before further conclusions can be drawn.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Will there be a Genshin Impact crossover? That would be cool. Don't think that is going to happen. 0 votes so far