Fortnite Chapter 3 first official teaser reveals "The Flipside", return of Agent Jonesy and more

"The Flipside" is real, and Fortnite Chapter 3 just got its first official teaser. Posted by Donald Mustard himself, the image shows the Flipside with Agent Jones doing a small cameo at the back.

Tabor Hill and Ali “SypherPK” Hassan both teased the lines "catch you on the flipside" in their videos. Now, to see an actual picture of the Flipside is far from a coincidence.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!



And the bio is "Reality Zero" NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!And the bio is "Reality Zero" https://t.co/E05CCnDTTU

Fortnite Chapter 3: The Flipside, Agent Jones and the Imagined Order

It would seem that the theory of Fortnite Chapter 3, starting soon, may come to fruition after all. In the latest teaser, it can be seen that Zero Point is safe and sound.

This being the case, the theory that players will escape this dying reality to get to a new one may come true. If Agent Jones has gained control of the Flipside, he can open a reality rift, allowing everyone to get off the island before the Cube Queen destroys it.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT @SypherPK The flipside of the island is the IO Bridge and facility, either that's part of a large new chapter map or we goto the "flipside" aka go to the Bridge and travel to another reality through the Zero Point, which would make sense if the Queen destroys this one @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT @SypherPK The flipside of the island is the IO Bridge and facility, either that's part of a large new chapter map or we goto the "flipside" aka go to the Bridge and travel to another reality through the Zero Point, which would make sense if the Queen destroys this one

However, before a new reality leading to Fortnite Chapter 3 can open, numerous fans are asking one question - "Where was the Zero Point all this time?" - Well, as it turns out, there is a logical explanation for the same.

But wait, where was the Zero Point all this time?

The Zero Point was last seen at the start of Fortnite Season 7. Then the alien Mothership arrived and blew everything to pieces. Many thought that the Zero Point was destroyed. However, this couldn't be the case as reality itself would be shattered.

As it turns out, the Zero Point being placed under the map in the Impostors LTM was not a graphical error. It was placed there with intent and purpose. It's been lying dormant ever since it was attacked and had been healing. Soon it will be ready to open up a rift to a new reality.

ColorCoral @ColorCoral27 @HYPEX So when it was “under the map” in the imposters LTM, that wasn’t just a mistake????? @HYPEX So when it was “under the map” in the imposters LTM, that wasn’t just a mistake?????

How did Agent Jones reach the "Flipside"

After betraying the Imagined Order, Agent Jones was blacklisted. He went into hiding before the aliens could arrive and hasn't been seen ever since. So the question here is, "How did Jonesy find his way back to the IO Bridge?"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What if that is not the same Agent Jones who came to the island during Season 6? What if this is an evil snapshot of him? One that's being controlled by the Imagined Order - being used to lure the island's inhabitants to a new reality in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar