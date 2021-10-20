Is Agent Jones a bad guy in Fortnite? The true intentions of the rogue ex-IO member

Fortnite Season 8 is over a month old now, and players have not seen anything significant in the storyline and the central arc. Last season, players learned that the IO's real mole was none other than Dr. Slone herself.

Players will remember Agent John Jones, who is a member of the Imagined Order. He entered The Loop many times, which created many snapshots of him. He was last seen during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, but his plans remain primarily unknown.

Is he a friend or a foe? Has he betrayed the IO? While all these questions remain a mystery, we can deduce a few things.

What is Agent Jones up to in Fortnite?

It all started during The Device Live Event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, where players first got to see Agent Jones in the flesh. He was tasked with resealing the bridge by Dr. Slone so that no one from the loop could escape.

During Chapter 2 Season 5, John Jones gathers the first seven hunters and plans to protect the loop. So Jones hopped from one reality to another to assemble a group, making the Zero Point more unstable with each reality hop. Up until this point, Jones has been working for the IO.

In Chapter 2 Season 6, players see Jones asking The Seven's help and trying to access "Restricted File 8752", all files related to the Seven.

After multiple failed attempts, he goes onto the island and throws the Portal Device into the Zero Point through a series of events, gets the aid of The Foundation, and reseals the Zero Point.

However, this made Jones the looper, and The Foundation sealed himself into The Spire. Throughout Fortnite Season 7, Jones's whereabouts were largely unknown, and players still have no idea where Jonsey is or what he is up to. Judging from all this, it seems like Agent Jones now knows the real intentions of the IO and might be working to take the organization down.

Another mystery is the Geno and The Sisters, which players know nothing about. Is Jones looking to gather a team to take down the IO? Quite possible. However, these are just mere speculations, and Jonsey may still be working for the IO undercover. It will be interesting to see the fate of Jonsey and the IO in later seasons of Fortnite as we move forward.

