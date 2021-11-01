"Catch you on the flipside": Fortnite Chapter 3 alleged teaser reveals realities are ready to flip

Fortnite Chapter 3 is rumored to be starting soon. With so many hints piling up on social media, there has to be some truth to them. However, without official information, distinguishing fact from fiction is impossible.

Thankfully, loopers may have finally gotten some proof. A recent video posted by Ali “SypherPK” Hassan all but confirms the predictions to come true.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR



And apparently Just saying, there are many theories with quite a few good arguments about whether we'll go straight to Chapter 3 after this season.And apparently @SypherPK "confirms" in his latest video description that according to the information he's received, "there won't be a S9 or SX". Just saying, there are many theories with quite a few good arguments about whether we'll go straight to Chapter 3 after this season.And apparently @SypherPK "confirms" in his latest video description that according to the information he's received, "there won't be a S9 or SX". https://t.co/FJ5QUl26kf

What does SypherPK have to say about Fortnite Chapter 3?

In his latest video, SypherPK addresses the possibility of Fortnite Chapter 3 beginning soon. Based on his information, there will not be a Season 9 or 10. He says:

"Today I'm talking about the rumor that Chapter 3 is happening in one month. No Season 9, no Season X, we're going straight into Chapter 3. At first I was skeptical, I even made a video about it but now I'm completely convinced that it is happening.

Given that SypherPK receives information from official sources, the video may be more than just a hint. With evidence steadily building, Fortnite Chapter 3 is seemingly becoming a reality. He further says:

"As I promised, there will be a small teaser for Chapter 3. Listen to what I'm saying, okay? You might have heard this from another YouTuber - I have a strong feeling you will not be disappointed about what Epic Games has cooked up. Thanks for watching, catch you guys on the flipside."

The video ends abruptly and leaves viewers with more questions than answers. One facet of the video in particular has gained a lot of attention over the last few hours and has raised the question - "What does catch you on the flipside mean?"

Readers can watch the entire video here:

What does "catch you guys on the flipside" mean for Fortnite Chapter 3?

Although the statement is ambiguous at the moment, given that two of the largest Fortnite YouTubers have specified these words, it's no coincidence. It's not known for certain what these words could mean, but there are a few possibilities.

Based on the speculative information provided by FN_Assist, the "flipside" refers to the IO Bridge. The Imagined Order uses these giant machines to control the Zero Point and jump between realities.

In this manner, players may escape the current reality that's crumbling under the Cube Queen's rule and escape to a brand new one. Alternatively, the leaker suggests that the "flipside" may also be referring to a new POI in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Spook 'n' Assist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT @SypherPK The flipside of the island is the IO Bridge and facility, either that's part of a large new chapter map or we goto the "flipside" aka go to the Bridge and travel to another reality through the Zero Point, which would make sense if the Queen destroys this one @HYPEX @TaborTimeYT @SypherPK The flipside of the island is the IO Bridge and facility, either that's part of a large new chapter map or we goto the "flipside" aka go to the Bridge and travel to another reality through the Zero Point, which would make sense if the Queen destroys this one

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the island being corrupted and a black hole event rumored to be taking place, the "flipside" may soon become a reality. As of now, with limited information to go on, readers should take all of this with a pinch of salt and a dash of anticipation.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. Will Fortnite Chapter 3 begin next month? I hope so. I'm going to wait for more information. 3 votes so far