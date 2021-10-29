Fortnite Black Hole event may close Chapter 2 Season 8 and drop loopers into 'Chapter 3'

Corruption is spreading, and a new Fortnite black hole may be lurking beyond the event horizon. With Cube Queen's eyes set on claiming this reality, the end is nigh for the island. No help seems to be arriving anytime soon, and the only entity who could have stopped this is trapped in Gotham.

The way things stand, the Cube Queen will claim this reality. The only question is how? Will she corrupt the island and destroy it from within or wipe out all inhabitants with her army? Maybe, according to rumors, she could open up a new black hole and plunge the island into an endless whirl through spacetime.

Will the new Fortnite black hole event bring about the beginning of Chapter 3?

The game files were updated a few hours ago and the hotfix that makes the game load directly into the Fortnite black hole is back. This has created quite a stir on social media, with fans claiming this was a major hint. However, some are still skeptical that Season 8 won't end the chapter due to numerous reasons.

While the reasons are logical in nature, the number of subtle hints that have been showcased thus far narrates a different story. From descriptions in cosmetics that read - "Time is running out for you" - to Dark Jonesy looking into the future and saying, "Total annihilation." There are just too many hints for them to be coincidental.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.



And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 https://t.co/YbobiRvr8d

The final proof of the upcoming Fortnite Black Hole event comes from the Cube Queen's anthem itself. One line of the lyrics reads:

"Now that you have seen my return and witnessed this reality burn."

This line is very interesting as it's written to intend that this reality has already been lost. Rather than stating players would witness this reality burn, the lyrics contain the word "Witnessed," meaning everything has been preordained. Nothing has been left to chance and reality will be destroyed in the new Fortnite black hole.

As the Cube Queen continues to power up within her bubble, Cubetown expands. In due course of time it will form a Pyramid with a beacon on top. According to theories, the beacon will emit pure energy and give birth to a new black hole.

DylanTG @DylanTGFN @HYPEX Idk a few months back I didn’t think so but the fact they’re making huge plays like finally opening the redacted bunker and the queen storyline being said to go into chapter 3 rather than season 9 or 10 in insider leaks. As well as the chapter lengths are almost the same… @HYPEX Idk a few months back I didn’t think so but the fact they’re making huge plays like finally opening the redacted bunker and the queen storyline being said to go into chapter 3 rather than season 9 or 10 in insider leaks. As well as the chapter lengths are almost the same…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Though this is speculation at the moment, with evidence mounting it may just become reality. While the possibility of another Fortnite black hole is low, the chances of it happening are ever present.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Will a new Fortnite Black Hole event end Chapter 2? It could happen. Not sure about it. 3 votes so far