Fortnite's Cubetown is starting to turn into a Pyramid; here is what's happening

The recently formed Cubetown in Fortnite is starting to expand. As foretold by leakers during the last update, the POI will eventually spread out to form a pyramid. It will serve as a beacon for something or perhaps a conduit for the Cube's power.
Like the Pyramids of ancient Egypt that had a secret chamber within them, it would seem that the one in Fortnite will have something similar. The Golden Cube is being raised off the ground and will continue to be encased during the process.
The outline of the Pyramid can already be seen to an extent. As seen in the image above, in the top right corner, the edges of the Pyramid are slowly forming. With the next major update coming soon, the structure could be completed by then. However, one question remains: What will the beacon on top of the Pyramid be used for?
What will the beacon on top of Fortnite's Pyramid be used for?
Sadly, no one has come across that information yet. However, based on leaks and speculation, two possible theories can be drawn up to form a conclusion.
1) The beacon on top of the Pyramid will amplify the Golden Cube's power to corrupt the entire island
According to the leak, the beacon atop the Pyramid will boost the Golden Cube's power. This will spread the Sideways across the entire island and turn the map orange. The shadows discovered a few days ago backs up this theory.
With turrets placed all over the island and mechs returning soon, J.B. Chimpanski was aware that something like this could happen.
2) The beacon on top of the Pyramid will amplify the Golden Cube's power to split reality and destroy the current map
The meteor shattered reality in Fortnite Season 10 when it slammed into the Zero Point. It destroyed the map and brought players to Chapter 2. Could it be possible that the Cube Queen will use the Cube's power to shatter this reality?
With her anthem hinting towards the destruction of reality, there doesn't seem to be much time left before another black hole event occurs.
Conclusion
Without concrete facts, the theories presented may fall short. Nevertheless, with the Cube Queen powering up within her bubble, she may be getting ready for the final attack. If this is the case, players have just over a month to make the most of this map and say their goodbyes.
Q. Will the Cube Queen shatter reality?
Oh yes. She's too powerful to be stopped.
Maybe.