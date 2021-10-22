Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Player discovers strange orange object in the ocean bed hinting at massive map changes

Discovered not too long ago by a Fortnite YouTube content creator called Axomious, there seems to be a strange massive shadow hidden in plain sight on the ocean floor just off the northern coastline of the island.

According to rough estimates, the shadow is large enough to cover nearly the entire island. With the final week of Fortnitemares 2021 set to occur next week, could this strange occurrence have a role to play in-game, and if so, how?

Large shadows/o(Image via Axomious/YouTube)

Will the strange shadows/objects cover the entire island during Fortnitemares 2021?

According to YouTuber Axomious, the strange shadows could be a number of things. Given that Fortnite is no stranger to glitches both visual and technical, the shadows appearing on the map may just be a visual glitch left over from the last update.

The YouTuber suspects that this may just be a bug (Image via Axomious/YouTube)

When viewed from above, they may seem like mere dark colored shapes in the water. However, when viewed from below, they have a distinct and familiar color. While again this could be a visual glitch to an extent, the color is mostly clear and a very vivid shade of orange.

Given that these mysterious shadows utilize the same shade of orange being used to represent the corruption spreading on the island, this "visual glitch" may not just be a mere coincidence. Something is definitely about to happen soon.

When viewed from underneath the shadows are orange (Image via Axomious/YouTube)

Given that past leaks have hinted at the Cube Queen corrupting most of the island, these could be the assets that have been added to the game by the developers. Since most of the assets used are mostly placed into the map, this orange shadow could be cast over the island following the Fortnite 18.30 update. Then again, these are just a few of endless possibilities and readers should take them with a grain of salt.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Cube Queen is most likely gonna corrupt a large portion of the map (if not all of it) at some point, they added this earlier today along with a "Cube Town Corruption Spread" thing and now it makes sense 👀 The Cube Queen is most likely gonna corrupt a large portion of the map (if not all of it) at some point, they added this earlier today along with a "Cube Town Corruption Spread" thing and now it makes sense 👀 https://t.co/TK29bTwnsM

As of now, it's rather hard to say which way this will go. The shadows could indeed be assets for the corruption or mere visual bugs that have appeared on the map. If the latter turns out to be true, then there's nothing to worry about.

However, if the former turns out to be true, players could see another in-game event similar to that of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7. With the Cube Queen currently powering up within her sphere, she may transform the entire map to be corrupted.

With the Fortnite 18.30 update a few days away, Epic Games will hopefully reveal what fate awaits the island and its inhabitants.

