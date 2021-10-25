Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak reveals massive overhaul to the entire map, new POIs, and more

The supposed rumors surrounding the Fortnite Chapter 3 Map leak have been doing their rounds for weeks now. Ever since a Reddit insider began disclosing information about the current season, speculations regarding massive map changes via another black hole event have been escalating.

However, given that Fortnite Chapter 3 is months away from now, most map leaks are likely not true. Nevertheless, there seems to be a lot of buzz around one map leak in particular.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map! According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map! According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. https://t.co/8tfMo8zKVX

Fortnite Chapter 3 map leaks based on an actual design

Created by a concept artist known as u/Edmire2k on Reddit, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Map leak has taken the community by storm. According to the artist, while this may not be an actual map leak, the concept design is based on the actual rough blueprint that was showcased a long time ago.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral From the creator: “And yes. The map is designed after an actual rough blueprint I saw several months ago from a connection I have but the concept is NOT the chapter 3 map at all. I took their rough design and build off of it. Likely their actual map is much different now.” From the creator: “And yes. The map is designed after an actual rough blueprint I saw several months ago from a connection I have but the concept is NOT the chapter 3 map at all. I took their rough design and build off of it. Likely their actual map is much different now.”

Although the map concept is based on Epic Games' rough design, it's more than likely that the actual map has drastically changed while in development. Nevertheless, here's what readers can expect.

Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak reveals a beautifully diverse landscape

The alleged Fortnite Chapter 3 map is as diverse as it can get. It features numerous islands with various biomes, dense jungles, cities, and even an active volcano on the northwest side of the map.

JayKey 👑 @JayKeyFN @SentinelCentral Honestly if this was real I could see why we haven’t had as many map changes this chapter because this map right here is literally awesome with so many biomes @SentinelCentral Honestly if this was real I could see why we haven’t had as many map changes this chapter because this map right here is literally awesome with so many biomes

Although the island may have gone through some major changes, old named locations such as Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park have managed to remain. While "OG" locations such as Loot Lake and Tilted Towers have somehow made a comeback.

Aside from the above mentioned locations, the island called Dusty Desert, located on the western side of the map, would make a very suitable place to host the rumored pyramid POI.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her! The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her!

According to the artist's perception, due to the sheer size of the map, the player count per lobby may be increased to 150 per match. While this is merely speculation, given that a 50vs50 LTM does exist, adding an extra 50 players to a match shouldn't be an issue.

Could the Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak come to fruition?

While it's hard to answer this particular question, the developers are unpredictable at times. Given that the Fortnite Chapter 2 map was leaked and the community thought it was a concept, much in the same way this Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak could indeed be the real thing.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Remember the last time we thought the chapter 2 map was a concept.. Remember the last time we thought the chapter 2 map was a concept.. https://t.co/2DkcMSvdrV

All said and done, readers should take this Fortnite Chapter 3 Map leak with a pinch of salt. Knowing how Epic Games functions, the leaked map upon which this design was based could have been completely scrapped or overhauled.

