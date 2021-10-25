Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak reveals massive overhaul to the entire map, new POIs, and more

The supposed rumors surrounding the Fortnite Chapter 3 Map leak have been doing their rounds for weeks now. Ever since a Reddit insider began disclosing information about the current season, speculations regarding massive map changes via another black hole event have been escalating.
However, given that Fortnite Chapter 3 is months away from now, most map leaks are likely not true. Nevertheless, there seems to be a lot of buzz around one map leak in particular.
Fortnite Chapter 3 map leaks based on an actual design
Created by a concept artist known as u/Edmire2k on Reddit, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Map leak has taken the community by storm. According to the artist, while this may not be an actual map leak, the concept design is based on the actual rough blueprint that was showcased a long time ago.
Although the map concept is based on Epic Games' rough design, it's more than likely that the actual map has drastically changed while in development. Nevertheless, here's what readers can expect.
Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak reveals a beautifully diverse landscape
The alleged Fortnite Chapter 3 map is as diverse as it can get. It features numerous islands with various biomes, dense jungles, cities, and even an active volcano on the northwest side of the map.
Although the island may have gone through some major changes, old named locations such as Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park have managed to remain. While "OG" locations such as Loot Lake and Tilted Towers have somehow made a comeback.
Aside from the above mentioned locations, the island called Dusty Desert, located on the western side of the map, would make a very suitable place to host the rumored pyramid POI.
According to the artist's perception, due to the sheer size of the map, the player count per lobby may be increased to 150 per match. While this is merely speculation, given that a 50vs50 LTM does exist, adding an extra 50 players to a match shouldn't be an issue.
Could the Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak come to fruition?
While it's hard to answer this particular question, the developers are unpredictable at times. Given that the Fortnite Chapter 2 map was leaked and the community thought it was a concept, much in the same way this Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak could indeed be the real thing.
All said and done, readers should take this Fortnite Chapter 3 Map leak with a pinch of salt. Knowing how Epic Games functions, the leaked map upon which this design was based could have been completely scrapped or overhauled.