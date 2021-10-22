Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 leaks: Enchanted weapons, Doctor Strange & Grinch skins, Medieval Castle, and more

After a long wait and much anticipation, it would seem that the Fortnite Pyramid POI is indeed coming. However, based on the information at hand, there seems to be a small twist. Rather than getting a brand new POI, Cube Town itself may slowly turn into a Pyramid.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her! The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her!

While the leak itself is rather exciting, what's even more exciting is the fact that an unknown source provided the very same information weeks ago. This information specified that Cube Town would indeed evolve into a proper Pyramid.

Much like the enigmatic Reddit insider, no one knows who this mysterious leaker is or how they came into possession of the information. Nonetheless, given that multiple things from the leak have come true, it may be possible that the leaks for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 are also accurate.

Thibaud_mrt03 @LochetMartinet @HYPEX He litteraly just confirmed this part...the season 9 leak is 99% real @HYPEX He litteraly just confirmed this part...the season 9 leak is 99% real https://t.co/hzlyv5lSQi

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 leaks foretell magic, mystery, and mayhem

Potential Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 leaks (Image via Rust9K/Twitter)

While readers should take these leaks with a healthy dose of optimism and speculation, there seems to be some truth behind them, and they may just be The real McCoy. Here is what players can expect to see if the leaks turn out to be true.

1) Enchanted weapons

According to the leak, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9, weapons can be enchanted using magic spells. Going by this logic, they would probably offer some buffs to damage or perhaps even a new elemental damage type.

2) Animal disguise

Given that a Jonesy outfit featuring a cow suit was present last season, it may just be possible that in the next season, players will be able to turn into animals. According to the leak, Sorcerers will be able to turn players into various animals to blend in with the environment.

3) Doctor Strange & The Grinch

MCU's Doctor Strange may finally be coming to the game next season. It's unclear if this will be a Battle Pass exclusive or not, but having the Sorcerer supreme in-game would be exciting.

Alongside Doctor Strange, The Grinch, who stole Christmas, will also be added to the game as a skin. Given the winter theme that will be prevalent next season, this would be a swell addition for players to have.

4) Castle POI

Also Read

Based on the leak, there will be a castle POI as well in the next season. It's unclear if this will be a minor or major POI, but nonetheless, a new castle may indeed spawn on the island.

Edited by Shaheen Banu