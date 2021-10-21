Fortnite Cube Town is secretly changing into a Pyramid

Fortnite Season 8 is certainly one of the busiest seasons looking at how many new things Epic has already added to the game. We are just a month into Season 8 and have already received three updates plus the ongoing Fortnitemares event. Apparently, it seems like the developers are not looking to halt their incredible momentum.

Recently, players got to see the Cube Queen in the flesh with the Fortnite 18.21 update in Season 8 and she is most definitely planning something sinister. The already leaked Cube Town POI is also now live in the game. Leakers now suggest that players might get a much-hyped desert POI as Epic plans to turn Cube Town into a desert.

Cube Town might transform into a Pyramid POI in Fortnite Season 8

This new intel comes via the renowned Fortnite leaker HYPEX. In one of their most recent tweets, the leaker shared some critical information about the in-game files and how we might finally get a desert POI in Fortnite Season 8. You can check out the tweet by HYPEX below.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her! The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her!

There's certainly a lot to unpack from HYPEX's tweet. How exactly will the Cube Town POI be turned into a Pyramid? What will cause this change? Will it be due to the power of cubes, or will we see the Cube Queen herself wreaking havoc on the geography of the Fortnite island? HYPEX further adds that Epic has added a "string" in the Fortnite game files. This string has been added to the Cube Queen's effects that refer to her as the "Pyramid Tip."

Till now, players haven't seen much of the Cube Queen's power or any of her abilities. However, this might surely change in the upcoming days as Epic slowly unveils its plans for Fortnite Season 8. Lastly, the leaker even says that the Cube Queen will be getting her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her, which definitely sounds exciting.

Defaulting 🐡 @Defaulting12 guys i found the new desert POI in fortnite guys i found the new desert POI in fortnite https://t.co/qCwWeiyxUy

So far, Fortnite Season 8 has been quite a mystery for everybody as there are still many loose ends to be connected. But we might see Epic somehow connecting the dots as the current season progresses. Or is Epic planning something for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season X? All the community can do is wait and find out.

