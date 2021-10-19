How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Despite its initial hiccups, Fortnite Season 8 has been on the rise and has been enthralling players with every update. Epic has been rewarding players generously and has even rebuffed XP gains a couple of times now.

The XP rebuffs and new punchcards have helped in making the XP grind in Fortnite Season 8 a bit easier. However, completing all the tiers in the Battle Pass is still a tough task to do. Fortnite Supercharged XP has really changed the game and is a useful way to get a boost to climb up Battle Pass tiers.

Fortnite Season 8: Here's how you can get Supercharged XP

In order to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Season 8, players need to abandon Fortnite for a day, and their XP will be Supercharged the subsequent day. While not playing Fortnite for a day might be a tough task for some, the rewards for not playing are generous.

The main goal behind introducing Supercharged XP was to help players in racking up more XP by grinding less. These offer players increased XP rates for all the things in the game that grant XP. From punchcards to killing enemies, everything will net players more XP than usual.

If you don't play Fortnite for a day and log in the next day, thanks to Supercharged XP in Fortnite Season 8, you will have earned more XP than if you had played the previous day. Furthermore, specific activities like scoring some kills will increase your Supercharged limit.

All of this will help you in earning more XP. If you manage your Fortnite play schedule, you might sail through the levels much faster than you had previously thought. The Supercharged XP in Fortnite Season 8 is a great tool that lets players earn more XP by playing less of the game.

It even makes the grind much easier and more doable than ever before. You can even expect Epic to make some new additions to this concept which will further ease the XP earning toil.

