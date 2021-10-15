How to get Fortnite Octo Wrap in Chapter 2 Season 8 (October 15 Twitch drops)

Fortnite Season 8 is off to a great start and is not looking to let go of the momentum. The current season is over a month old, and as before, there is no insufficiency of features.

The annual Halloween event is in full swing and has added a ton of new skins and challenges.

Epic Games even dropped the Fortnite 18.20 update, adding to the overall content in Fortnite Season 8. And in some exciting news, the developers have now brought back the Octo wrap.

Free Octo Wrap from Twitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Octo weapon wrap is a Rare animated skin originally included in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. It soon became one of the most popular pieces of cosmetics, as it featured an Octopus eye with moving tentacles.

Unusual 🎃 @Chris_Unusual23 On October 15th the Brasil Fortnite Twitch Channel will be having drops for the Octo wrap (again) and the Its Alive!!! Spray which could be one of these On October 15th the Brasil Fortnite Twitch Channel will be having drops for the Octo wrap (again) and the Its Alive!!! Spray which could be one of these https://t.co/59sGeEs035

To get the Octo Wrap from Twitch in Fortnite Season 8, users will need to connect their Epic accounts to Twitch:

Visit the Epic Games' Connected Accounts page while signed in Click the connect button below Twitch Click the 'Link your Account' option Log in using the Twitch account credentials (if already logged in to Twitch, then skip this step) Click Authorize

Once the account is linked to Twitch, players need to tune in to Twitch Brasil and watch the stream for about 15 to 30 minutes. After this, they will receive a notification, or loopers can visit their drop inventory to claim the Fortnite Octo Wrap in Season 8.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist

- It's Alive! Spray (Currently unknown)To be eligible for Drops, be sure to link your Epic account and your Twitch account before following the stream. Tune into twitch.tv/brasil_fortnite on October 15th, at 7pm EST/12am BST (Oct 16th) to earn Twitch drops for:- Octo Wrap- It's Alive! Spray (Currently unknown)To be eligible for Drops, be sure to link your Epic account and your Twitch account before following the stream. Tune into twitch.tv/brasil_fortnite on October 15th, at 7pm EST/12am BST (Oct 16th) to earn Twitch drops for:- Octo Wrap

- It's Alive! Spray (Currently unknown)To be eligible for Drops, be sure to link your Epic account and your Twitch account before following the stream. https://t.co/zZOv2tAsRm

The stream is scheduled for October 15, at 7 pm EST or 12 am BST on October 16. As per the leak, its live spray might also be given out to gamers for free during the stream. However, it is still speculated and has not yet been confirmed.

