Every new cosmetic leaked in Fortnite update v18.20: Shadow Midas, Grisabelle, Skull Trooper & Ranger (Gilded), Gummy Fishstick, and more

Fortnite 18.20 update is now live in Season 8
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
Modified Oct 12, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Fortnite 18.20 update has finally dropped, and there's a lot to unpack. As previously speculated by leakers, this patch comes with much-needed content and skins during the second week of the Fortintemares 2021 event.

As always, data miners and leakers have revealed all the new skins and bundles that came with the latest update, so players will have an idea of what to expect.

Fortnite update 18.20 cosmetic and skin reveal

Before getting into the nitty-gritty of the update, here is a list of all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming with the Fortnite 18.20 update:

Skins

  • Driftwalker
  • Graven
  • Costumed Corporal
  • Grisabelle
  • Gummy Fishstick
  • Jett
  • Masked Mercenary
  • Golden Skull Trooper
  • Golden Skull Ranger

Back Bling

  • Broken Fractal Wings
  • Embalmwings
  • Backbiter
  • Jett's Jagged Heart
  • The Big Stash
  • The Original Puffa Pak
  • Thinking Juice
  • Treats 2 Go

Pickaxe

  • Corrupted Rift Edges
  • Cursed Cresent
  • All-weather Extractor
  • Brokenheart Slicer
  • Giant Jelly Sourfish
  • Perfect Prop Pickaxe

Glider

  • Corrupted Tendrils
  • Cube Cruiser
  • Graven's Wings

Wraps

  • Batty
  • Tagged
  • Ultrasour

With the Fortnite 18.20 update being live, the previously leaked Fortnite Graveyard Drift Bundle is now up for grabs in Season 8.

Aside from all the released skins, Epic has also kept some skins for a later time, the major one being Shadow Midas skin. It has been added to the game files with Fortnite 18.20 but is still vaulted.

However, leakers have shared some cool intel about the skin. As per the prominent leaker HYPEX, this upcoming cosmetic will be reactive and has even received a minor update.

Readers can check out his tweet below:

SHADOW MIDAS IS NOW REACTIVE!From Gold to Dark (based on kills) https://t.co/746QBHIJVF

Another Fortnite data miner, XTigerHyperX II, explained that the texture of the Shadow Midas skin has been tweaked with the Fortnite 18.20 update. According to the leaker, Midas will still be an NPC.

Shadow midas textures got slightly changed this update however he's still an NPC file for the game ( unless the actual skin is encrypted ) https://t.co/3QnxzG4bwY

Aside from the skin and cosmetics, there are numerous other changes. For starters, the Sideways have been removed from Pleasant Park, Believer Beach, and Weeping Woods.

The Fortnite 18.20 update has come at the right time. Season 8 needed a bit of flair, and this patch provides more than what loopers craved.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
