Fortnite Cube Queen is set to destroy the entire Chapter 2 Season 8 map

Epic has recently released the v18.21 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The much-needed update released several new NPCs as well as tweaked minor changes with respect to gameplay. The update also rolled out the mysterious Cube Queen character to the game.

The arrival of the Cube Queen was marked with the release of a short animated trailer. The trailer has revealed significant information regarding the future of the island and how the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 storyline progresses.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Cube Queen orders the island to be destroyed

The convergence of the Cubes on the island at the center indicated that something special would happen. However, no one really anticipated the arrival of the Cube Queen character to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The arrival of the Cube Queen was met with a lot of excitement from gamers. However, the excitement soon gave way to horror with the release of the short animated clip.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

The clip demonstrated the event named Fortnitemares- Wrath of the Cube Queen. The clip begins on a positive note, showing a fluttering butterfly on the island. However, the scenario changes instantly and we are able to see several characters including Cuddle Team Leader and J.B. Chimpanski running away from something.

Soon, it is revealed that the Cube Queen's army of Caretakers are chasing them away from the island. Caretakers are the Cube Queen's strongest regiment and can easily outpower gamers.

Gradually the Cube Queen appears and throws challenge towards the inhabitants of the island. Her battle cry "Leave nothing behind" is a direct indication that she wants the island destroyed for good.

The malicious intention of the Cube Queen adds a crisis situation for the Fortnite island. The destruction of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map seems inevitable. However, Dr. Slone has regained her position and it is expected that she will pull some tricks to save the island.

The arrival of the Cube Queen will immensely affect the storyline. The destruction of the map will surely give way to the arrival of the next chapter in Fortnite.

