Fortnite Update 18.21 Patch Notes (Fortnitemares 2021): Secret Cube Queen skin revealed, Ariana Grande NPC, new weapons, and more

The Fortnite Update 18.21 Patch Notes are massive. Although this was supposed to be a small patch, this season's most important character was added to the game, alongside a brand new POI and a few cosmetics.

With so much new content to browse, this article aims to provide readers with concise information about the most important aspects of the update.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Are you ready? The next phase of Fortnitemares is almost here!The v18.21 update is scheduled for release on October 19. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. Are you ready? The next phase of Fortnitemares is almost here!The v18.21 update is scheduled for release on October 19. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. https://t.co/06JGucfJTl

Highlights of the Fortnite Update 18.21 Patch Notes

1) Secret Cube Queen skin

After waiting for nearly half a season, the Secret Cube Queen skin has finally been added in-game following the Fortnite Update 18.21. As of now, she comes with three style edits.

2) Ariana Grande NPC

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR THERE WILL BE ARIANA GRANDE QUESTS + AN ARIANA GRANDE NPC THERE WILL BE ARIANA GRANDE QUESTS + AN ARIANA GRANDE NPC

The Fortnite Update 18.21 patch notes show that Ariana Grande is now an NPC in-game and a skin. She has three style edits and the players will be able to interact with her in-game to begin questline challenges. She can be found on the pier at Believer Beach.

3) Sideways Scythe and Pumpkin Launchers

Sideways Scythe, teased at the start of the season, was finally added to the game. Based on the Fortnite Update 18.21 Patch Notes, the weapon will have six rarities and be upgraded much like the other Sideways weapons.

Alongside the Scythe, Pumpkin Launchers will also be released and sold by an NPC. According to HYPEX, this may happen today or next week. Details are rather slim at the moment.

HYPEX @HYPEX Pumpkin Launchers will be released & sold by an NPC either today or next week! Pumpkin Launchers will be released & sold by an NPC either today or next week!

4) Cubetown

The Cubes have finally reached the center of the map and have amalgamated to become a purple mass known as Cubetown. Based on leaks and Fortnite Update 18.21 Patch Notes, the Queen or Gold Cube, now an NPC boss, will spawn in the center of the POI.

According to dataminers, Cubetown will have multiple stages and may expand further with each stage completed. At the moment, that's all the information that is available about this new POI.

Readers can watch some early in-game footage here:

5) New NPCs and Punchcards

Based on Fortnite Update 18.21 Patch Notes, three new NPCs have been added to the game:

Arian Grande

Dark Jonesy

Ghost Hunter (Maybe a placeholder)

Alongside these new NPCs come new Punchcards for players to complete. Upon completing all three punchcards, players will earn a total of 450,000 experience points.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New NPC Quests added in v18.21 New NPC Quests added in v18.21 https://t.co/RKE2CEopcl

6) Map changes

Apart from the new POI in the center of the map, there does not seem to be anything else noteworthy happening on the island. Perhaps more will be revealed once the servers are back up again.

7) New monsters

HYPEX @HYPEX The Caretaker monster will have a Hit Attack, Beam Sweep Attack, Charge Attack & Pull Player Ability! (some of these might be scrapped) The Caretaker monster will have a Hit Attack, Beam Sweep Attack, Charge Attack & Pull Player Ability! (some of these might be scrapped)

Although the monster was teased at the beginning of the season, it's only now finally added in-game. According to HYPEX, the creature will have a hit attack, beam sweep attack, charge attack & pull player ability.

However, players should take this information with a pinch of salt, as the leaks also suggest that they might be scrapped. Nonetheless, even if some attacks are canceled, players will have their hands full due to the creature's sheer size.

8) New consumables

Fortnite Update 18.21 Patch Notes show the addition of the Broom Barrel, Candy Bucket, and Zero Point Pretzel for Fortnitemares 2021. As of now, it's unclear where players will find them in-game.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on early Fortnite Update 18.21 Patch Notes and is subject to change.

