How powerful is the Fortnite Golden Cube? 5 characters who could destroy the Queen Cube in a snap

Players often call the Golden Cube in Fortnite the Queen Cube as it seems to be stronger than the purple and blue cubes. From awakening other cubes to traveling across the map, it has also been the most active mysterious object in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Having said that, the Golden Cube has now finally reached the Aftermath (center of the map), where it is expected to create a new POI called Cube Town.

Dr. Slone and IO have been working hard to defeat the cubes, and here are five characters who can help in accomplishing this.

Five characters stronger than the Queen Cube in Fortnite

Beerus

Dragon Ball Z fans remember Beerus as the God of Destruction. He is powerful enough to destroy entire solar systems with ease, and naturally, the Queen Cube would be no match for this character.

Beerus can defeat the Queen Cube in Fortnite (Image via Dragon Ball Z)

Beerus has defeated every prominent name in Dragon Ball Z as well, due to which he is considered the strongest character in the anime.

Anime crossovers are about to become common following Naruto, and Beerus is a character that many fans would love to see in Fortnite.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is as powerful as Earth, and this superhuman strength was granted to her by Demeter, the goddess of Earth.

Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Moreover, Wonder Woman is extremely durable, owing to which it is unlikely that the Queen Cube in Fortnite can affect her. Lastly, the Amazon warrior can heal at a very quick rate.

A Wonder Woman skin is already a part of Fortnite, and it was a massive hit during Chapter 2 Season 7.

Galactus

Fortnite players might remember Galactus from Chapter 2 Season 4, when he attempted to take over the island. Even though the celestial entity failed at that time, he is still one of the most powerful Marvel characters ever.

Galactus is one of the strongest characters to arrive in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Galactus has the ability to destroy planets. It is worth noting that he is considered ageless by many fans, and is the oldest living entity in the Marvel universe.

Thanos

A list of characters that can destruct things with a snap will always remain incomplete without Thanos. With the Infinity Stones, the supervillian possessed the energy of all elements of the universe.

Thanos with his Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

With his Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos can easily defeat the Queen Cube in Fortnite and restore normalcy on the island.

The Foundation

The Foundation is the leader of The Seven and is one of the most anticipated skins in Fortnite. Ever since his introduction in the opening cinematic in Chapter 2 Season 6, the Foundation has showcased his strength and durability on several occasions.

The Foundation sealed himself into the Zero Point, and still survived. He is currently fighting with Batman in the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics.

The Foundation is expected to return towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8 and he could play an important role in defeating the Queen cube.

