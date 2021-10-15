Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Why are Batman and The Foundation fighting each other?

Although there have been a few showdowns in Fortnite over the years, perhaps the biggest one will soon occur in a parallel storyline featuring two of the biggest names in the game's lore: Batman & The Foundation.

In a strange twist of events, the artwork featuring the upcoming Batman/Fortnite comic features the Caped Crusader and The Foundation engaged in a fistfight, while the Joker who laughs can be seen in the background smiling cheek to cheek.

By now, readers must have one question in mind:

"Why are Batman and The Foundation fighting each other?"

Although there is no logical explanation, a few speculations have been thrown about regarding the same.

Speculation about Batman and The Foundation fighting each other in latest Fortnite comic?

1) The Foundation has no memory of who he was when he encountered Batman

If the Foundation has been pulled into the loop, there is a high chance that he has no memory of who he is or what his mission was. Despite The Seven being ancient beings, when the Imagined Order is involved, anything becomes possible.

As to why Batman is indulging The Foundation in a fistfight is beyond comprehension, given that he escaped the loot. Nonetheless, there's more than meets the eye going on here at the moment.

2) The Batman who laughs is controlling them

Given the Batman who laughs has powers at par with Doctor Manhattan controlling these two characters and making them fight is child's play for this supervillain.

Adding to the fact that he's present in the background of the cover picture could indeed suggest that he's actively enjoying these two duke it out for survival. As weird as this may seem, this is just another day for the evil version of Bruce Wayne.

3) Promotional image

Speculation and theories aside, this may be just a promotional image to hype up the comic. Given that Renegade Raider was showcased in a Facebook advertisement by DC Universe Infinite, perhaps they've done the same to build up excitement for the upcoming comic.

Perhaps Batman and The Foundation will indeed have a showdown, or nothing of the sort will happen. Either way, it's far too early to tell. Anxious loopers will have to wait for the comics to be launched or for leaks to surface to get more accurate information.

