DC's newest comic, "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point", is finally out on DC Universe Infinite, and the hype around it is getting surreal. The comics play a vital role in this collaboration, in which Batman and his entourage explore the Island of Fortnite to get to the bottom of the Zero Point Mystery.

The comics have created such a large media frenzy that DC Universe Infinite decided to use Fortnite's original character, Renegade Raider, in a Facebook advert to market the comics.

While there's nothing wrong with the move, the funny part is that Renegade Raider was not even part of the first issue of the new "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" comics; and although the character has been teased in the comics at the start of Fortnite Season 6, players are yet to catch a glimpse of Renegade Raider in the actual comic.

It seems as if DC Universe Infinite has understood the craze that players have for this "OG" Fortnite skin. The outfit is exclusive and is not likely to return to the item shop anytime soon. It first appeared in Season 1 and was part of the Storm Scavenger set.

Did DC Universe Infinite clickbait readers with Fortnite's Renegade Raider skin on their comic?

Well no, given that the comics are an official collaboration with Fortnite, it can't really be considered clickbait, however, it can still be considered misleading as Renegade Raider is yet to be seen in the comics.

Moving past the advert, it's really interesting to note that, DC Universe Infinite used an original Fortnite character to advertise rather than their own DC characters. Judging by this, it's easy to see how much of a pop culture phenomenon Fortnite has really become over the past few years.

Even subscription giants such as DC Universe Infinite prefer using Fortnite characters to drive sales rather than solely depend on Batman, Cat Woman, Deathstroke, or Harley Quinn to help sell the comics.

So popular is Renegade Raider, that fans even began hypothesizing that the the skin would be added back to Fortnite's item shop. However, that's not likely to happen anytime soon.

Fortnite's original characters seem to be so popular with players that even an advert with Fishstick was spotted on DC Universe Infinite's Facebook page.

With the second issue of "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" coming out on May 4th, 2021 it's left to see if players catch a glimpse of Renegade Raider in the comics this time around or will they have to wait for later issues to be published.

