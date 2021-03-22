Fortnite Season 6 leak hints at Deathstroke coming to the game soon

Recently, leaks surfaced on Twitter suggesting that popular Justice League villain Deathstroke will feature in Fortnite Season 6.
The new season has introduced several original characters so far, including Rebirth Raven from the DC universe as a Battle Pass outfit.
Epic Games has also mentioned in tweets that Batman will join Agent Jonesy, The Foundation, and others on the Island in Fortnite Season 6.
He will arrive in April along with Harley Quinn and Catwoman.
However, it looks like a fan-favorite anti-hero from the Justice League universe will be introduced soon if leaks are to be believed.
Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests Deathstroke is coming to the Island
Popular data miner ShiinaBR recently revealed an image on Twitter from the Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic book. The image is the fourth cover variant of the series, and it features Batman, Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Catwoman, and Deathstroke.
This image seems to prove that Deathstroke will play a significant part in the comic book. It is quite likely that he is being set up as a potential villain figure in Fortnite Season 6.
The data miner confirmed that the Deathstroke outfit would soon be introduced in-game. Considering the overall "Primal" theme of Fortnite Season 6, players can expect the character to be designed after his wild comic-book outfit.
Batman and Deathstroke are arch-rivals in the DC universe. Their legendary rivalry extended across several animated movies and TV shows, even featuring in the recent Justice League: Snyder Cut movie.
In the recent film, Batman teams up with Deathstroke, Flash, Joker, and Cyborg to stop Regime Superman. Epic might follow the same narrative in the Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series.
Fans would love to see the two rivals teaming up with original Fortnite characters like Peely, Agent Jonesy, and The Seven.
In any case, Deathstroke being added from the Justice League universe will only thicken the plot in Fortnite Season 6.
The question remains whether he would be introduced in a new bundle or added as a special unlockable outfit in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.
If it's the former, it would be the first DC/Justice League outfit introduced in the latest season.
That being said, Deathstroke is the first main antagonist teased in Fortnite Season 6 so far. Only time will tell if the popular anti-hero will live up to his reputation or change sides to fight alongside Batman.