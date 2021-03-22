Fortnite Season 6 leak hints at Deathstroke coming to the game soon

Recently, leaks surfaced on Twitter suggesting that popular Justice League villain Deathstroke will feature in Fortnite Season 6.

The new season has introduced several original characters so far, including Rebirth Raven from the DC universe as a Battle Pass outfit.

Daughter of a demon and wielder of darkness, the mysterious Rebirth Raven from @DCComics Teen Titans can be earned in the Battle Pass.



Level up the Battle Pass to unlock multiple magical styles!

#FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/GplV8LQczk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Epic Games has also mentioned in tweets that Batman will join Agent Jonesy, The Foundation, and others on the Island in Fortnite Season 6.

He will arrive in April along with Harley Quinn and Catwoman.

However, it looks like a fan-favorite anti-hero from the Justice League universe will be introduced soon if leaks are to be believed.

Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests Deathstroke is coming to the Island

Deathstroke is 100% becoming a skin in Season 6, as I leaked some time ago!



On the cover of the 4th Batman/Fortnite, you can already see that the character will be a part of the comic! pic.twitter.com/SaVcU8bddk — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 21, 2021

Popular data miner ShiinaBR recently revealed an image on Twitter from the Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic book. The image is the fourth cover variant of the series, and it features Batman, Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Catwoman, and Deathstroke.

Here is the third cover variant for the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 pic.twitter.com/cqkDKcujH2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 18, 2021

This image seems to prove that Deathstroke will play a significant part in the comic book. It is quite likely that he is being set up as a potential villain figure in Fortnite Season 6.

With the reveal of the 4th #Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic cover, we can continue to see more possible characters and variants. These could arrive through this collaboration to the Item Shop or through the redeemable codes! pic.twitter.com/RMLAq7Yk9g — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 21, 2021

The data miner confirmed that the Deathstroke outfit would soon be introduced in-game. Considering the overall "Primal" theme of Fortnite Season 6, players can expect the character to be designed after his wild comic-book outfit.

According to Joe Manganiello, he didn't want his Deathstroke to have super solider powers. He wanted his Deathstroke to be Batman's opposite.



Both Slade and Bruce trained in the League of Assassins, but went down different paths. Slade also blames Batman for his son's death. pic.twitter.com/Q08o4wsV0u — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 21, 2021

Batman and Deathstroke are arch-rivals in the DC universe. Their legendary rivalry extended across several animated movies and TV shows, even featuring in the recent Justice League: Snyder Cut movie.

THEORY TIME



In the recent film, Batman teams up with Deathstroke, Flash, Joker, and Cyborg to stop Regime Superman. Epic might follow the same narrative in the Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series.

Fans would love to see the two rivals teaming up with original Fortnite characters like Peely, Agent Jonesy, and The Seven.

In any case, Deathstroke being added from the Justice League universe will only thicken the plot in Fortnite Season 6.

Here’s the cover for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point issue #4.



If you look closely, you can see a skin that kinda resembles Deathstroke!



(Via @TweaBR) pic.twitter.com/jTWsxoYpDT — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) March 21, 2021

The question remains whether he would be introduced in a new bundle or added as a special unlockable outfit in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

If it's the former, it would be the first DC/Justice League outfit introduced in the latest season.

I predicted it! again.



I was looking for Mando, Grogu, Lara and Raven, and now they are in Fortnite. But before all of them I was looking for Deathstroke, and it is confirmed!!



Thanks @FortniteGame!! https://t.co/TlPVdhUh1k — Dr.SFM and Scalpel (@sfm_dr) March 21, 2021

That being said, Deathstroke is the first main antagonist teased in Fortnite Season 6 so far. Only time will tell if the popular anti-hero will live up to his reputation or change sides to fight alongside Batman.