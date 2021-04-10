Fortnite x Hasbro toys first look revealed on Twitter

It looks like Fortnite is expanding its toy collection with Hasbro.

After almost two weeks after its latest announcement on the Foundation toy set, a new collection of Fortnite toys from Hasbro has reached Twitter. This time around, it’s not just one toy, as several will be coming out in small sets for more fun. The first few images come from iFireMonkey and Fortnite News themselves, giving us a look at what to expect.

Below is a quick look at which Fortnite toys are coming soon.

Fortnite x Hasbro Toys

Some of the upcoming Fortnite X Hasbro toys pic.twitter.com/RZO9E3EGaF — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) April 9, 2021

The new toy line is set to have six action figures and a few accessories. Some of the figures include popular skins such as Rippley vs Sludge, Midas Rex, Meowscles (Shadow), Skye, and others. Some will come as a set, as it seems Meowscles will come with a golden in-home gym and weapons set.

Another cool part of the toy line is a Loot Shark that will also be available for purchase. This Loot Shark will also be able to open halfway, from the torso area, to reveal loot! Some images show some shield potion, weapons, and various other items coming out from the shark. As of now, however, there are no dates nor prices available for the new toy sets.

However, on the bright side, there is also an official look at the upcoming The Foundation toy set box. It gives us an awesome look at the package and what to expect with this new toy. Something to note, every photo currently out on Twitter is official until proven otherwise. Each new set could be different in style as they need official approval from both parties to make the toys.

The Foundation figure box pic.twitter.com/zOJjrDXn5m — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 9, 2021

As a reminder, the Foundation toy set is available for pre-order now and should arrive sometime by the end of April. More news is to come on the new sets!