Epic Games reveals Fortnite The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition toy set by Hasbro

Epic Games has recently revealed an all-new toy set with Hasbro called The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition.

Fortnite has previously released several figures featuring some of its most iconic in-game characters.

The Foundation is the fourth member of the mysterious group, The Seven, and is the first to get his exclusive set in the Victory Royale Series line.

The new set is the first of The Seven to be released, which means more are definitely on the way. The figure is also equipped with the Foundational 'Brella Glider and a cape Back Bling. It will even have a special package design that'll be exclusive to all upcoming figures based on The Seven.

The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition is available for pre-order right now for $39.99 at HasbroPulse.com, with a limit of 2 per order. It is expected to ship sometime around April 1st, 2021.

His sacrifice won't be forgotten.



We've teamed up with @Hasbro to create a figure of The Foundation, as seen during the Zero Crisis Finale in Season 6.



Pre-order link here: https://t.co/7mc7E3O8kB pic.twitter.com/nlC9XpJxtY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 26, 2021

The Foundation

The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition is inspired by the character which was introduced in Fortnite: Chapter 2 - Season 6 (Image via HasbroPulse)

The Foundation was introduced at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 and has played a pivotal role in the storyline.

Advertisement

It’s surprising how quickly Epic Games were able to issue out an exclusive set for The Foundation, considering how recently he was introduced.

Hasbro Fortnite 6" The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition is up for preorder at Pulse ($39.99), looks like Pulse Premium get first shot - https://t.co/QROgAzA9Zg pic.twitter.com/7NowlTBoM8 — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) March 26, 2021

Much like other feature films and shows, toy sets are a great way to showcase leaks of upcoming events. It will be interesting to see if the set comes with anything else not mentioned on the website.

Players probably won't have to wait long for Epic Games and Hasbro to release more sets down the road, as Season 6 is set to come to an end in the near future.