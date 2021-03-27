Create
Epic Games reveals Fortnite The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition toy set by Hasbro

Epic Games, in collaboration with Hasbro, has unveiled a new action figure in the form of The Foundation Zero Crisis Edition (Image via Twitter)
Manuel "Zeus" Escobar
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 32 min ago
Feature

Epic Games has recently revealed an all-new toy set with Hasbro called The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition.

Fortnite has previously released several figures featuring some of its most iconic in-game characters.

The Foundation is the fourth member of the mysterious group, The Seven, and is the first to get his exclusive set in the Victory Royale Series line.

The new set is the first of The Seven to be released, which means more are definitely on the way. The figure is also equipped with the Foundational 'Brella Glider and a cape Back Bling. It will even have a special package design that'll be exclusive to all upcoming figures based on The Seven.

The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition is available for pre-order right now for $39.99 at HasbroPulse.com, with a limit of 2 per order. It is expected to ship sometime around April 1st, 2021.

The Foundation

The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition is inspired by the character which was introduced in Fortnite: Chapter 2 - Season 6 (Image via HasbroPulse)
The Foundation: Zero Crisis Edition is inspired by the character which was introduced in Fortnite: Chapter 2 - Season 6 (Image via HasbroPulse)

The Foundation was introduced at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 and has played a pivotal role in the storyline.

It’s surprising how quickly Epic Games were able to issue out an exclusive set for The Foundation, considering how recently he was introduced.

Much like other feature films and shows, toy sets are a great way to showcase leaks of upcoming events. It will be interesting to see if the set comes with anything else not mentioned on the website.

Players probably won't have to wait long for Epic Games and Hasbro to release more sets down the road, as Season 6 is set to come to an end in the near future.

RELATED: Fortnite Season 6: Storyline of The Seven, Geno, and IO so far

Published 27 Mar 2021, 06:43 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Skins & Characters Fortnite Season 6
