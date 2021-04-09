Top 5 overhyped Fortnite skins no one cares about anymore

Fortnite offers a wide range of skins so players can trot about the island in style. Over the years, Epic Games has launched a lot of skins in Fortnite that have gone on to become fan favorites. On the flip side, there are certain skins that were backed by a lot of hype but no one cares about them anymore.

It's difficult to stick to one skin in Fortnite because of the continuous influx of new skins and cosmetics with every other update. So it's natural that some skins will be neglected after a point in time.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 skins in Fortnite that no one cares about anymore

#1 Renegade Raider

This is probably one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. It was released in Season 1 and hasn't been seen since. There wasn't any battle pass back then, so players had to level up their account in order to be able to purchase this skin. Having said that, the only reason this skin is hyped up is because of it's rarity. Other than that, no one really bothers too much about the Renegade Raider in Fortnite.

#2 Recon Expert

Recon Expert skin is another rare skin. It was released back in 2017 when the game was released and was available for 1200 V-Bucks. The skin hasn't been seen in Fortnite for a while now after its brief appearance in March 2020. This skin was desired because of its rarity, but other than that, it's a pretty bland looking skin. Fortnite has evolved a lot over the years and there are many better looking skins available at the same price tag.

#3 Travis Scott

This might be a controversial one but then again, most of the Fortnite community doesn't really care about the Travis Scott skin anymore. Yes, there are a few fans who still ask about the Travis Scott skin on Twitter. However, Fortnite hasn't responded to those queries. Nor have they made the effort to bring the skin back to the item shop unlike a few other skins like John Wick.

#4 Marshmello

The Marshmello skin was an Icon series outfit which was seen in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7. It's been almost 2 years since then. It's probably one of the first celebrity skins to be featured in the game, and that's about it. This skin is rarely seen in lobbies anymore.

#5 iKONIK

The iKONIK skin is another skin that was seen back in Chapter 1. To acquire this skin in the game, players had to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10 or S10e, making this a pretty expensive skin. However, after a short run, this skin was replaced by the Glow skin. The iKONIK skin is barely seen in Fortnite lobbies anymore.