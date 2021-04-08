Fortnite leaks suggest Neymar Jr. will arrive with 11 unique cosmetics

Fortnite Season 6 is off to a wonderful start. Thanks to numerous Fortnite leaks, the hype around the season is still skyrocketing. The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that Neymar Jr., the secret skin for the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass, will arrive with 11 unique cosmetics.

I mean I'm glad it's 11 things but it's NOT THE FOUNDATION 😡😬😬 — ♦️FN Scarlet♦️ (@FNBR__) April 8, 2021

shouldve been foundation — Nixx (@nixxalt) April 8, 2021

This has left fans disappointed because many thought the Foundation would be the secret skin in the battle pass. But there's another part of the internet that is excited about the upcoming Neymar skin.

Fortnite leaks talk about Neymar Jr. arriving with 11 cosmetics

Neymar Jr Release Information | #Fortnite



- 11x Cosmetics

- Release Date: April 27th

- Added In The Files: v16.20 - v16.30 — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) April 8, 2021

April 27th is exactly two weeks away from April 13th. Given the trend that Epic Games has been following, it's safe to assume that 27th is the date when the Fortnite 16.30 update goes live.

Fans believe that Neymar Jr. will come to Fortnite with two skin styles, a back bling, a pickaxe, an emote, a glider, a toy, a loading screen, and an emoticon.

A skin with 2 extra styles

A backbling

A pickaxe

An emote

A glider

A toy(!)

A loadingsceen

A spray

An emoticon — Chuck-Jug (@Chuck_Jug) April 8, 2021

How the hell does he get more cosmetics than both Mandalorian AND The Predator — ERK CAME HOME (@Ozmatt12) April 8, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaks, these 11 cosmetics come as a surprise because the battle pass screen, which talks about the Neymar Jr. skin, has only seven entries.

Considering April 27th is on a Tuesday, I think it’s safe to say we’re getting Neymar Jr. in 16.30. — Joy-Buzz's Glorified Meme Cesspool (@joybuzzofficial) April 8, 2021

In all probability, the four extra cosmetics will be tied to special challenges that will go live once the skin is available. The Neymar Jr. files may have been added to the game files with the 16.20 update in Fortnite Season 6.

Image via Epic Games

Once the update goes live, the community may have a better look at the Neymar skin and the cosmetics associated with it. The toy is another interesting bit about the upcoming skin.

Fun fact: Last time we saw a toy, it was the bottle flip and the fancy bottle flip in C1SX — Chuck-Jug (@Chuck_Jug) April 8, 2021

This toy, in all probability, will be a cosmetic item, but this is the second time such an object will be added to the game.

According to fans, the last time a toy was added to Fortnite was during Season X. It's going to be interesting to see if this object has any utility or is simply a cosmetic item.

Fortnite leaks further claims that this toy will be a football.

The Upcoming Toy with his Set will most likely be a "Football" https://t.co/9e7eVk6W90 pic.twitter.com/h5jNloXj6f — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) April 8, 2021

LETS GO, A TOY — Maurice (@UnknowwHuman) April 8, 2021

Overall, fans are excited about Neymar Jr. coming to the game. The Fortnite leaks have managed to raise enthusiasm for this skin yet again.