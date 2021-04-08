Fortnite leaks suggest Neymar Jr. will arrive with 11 unique cosmetics

Fortnite Season 6 is off to a wonderful start. Thanks to numerous Fortnite leaks, the hype around the season is still skyrocketing. The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that Neymar Jr., the secret skin for the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass, will arrive with 11 unique cosmetics.
This has left fans disappointed because many thought the Foundation would be the secret skin in the battle pass. But there's another part of the internet that is excited about the upcoming Neymar skin.
Fortnite leaks talk about Neymar Jr. arriving with 11 cosmetics
April 27th is exactly two weeks away from April 13th. Given the trend that Epic Games has been following, it's safe to assume that 27th is the date when the Fortnite 16.30 update goes live.
Fans believe that Neymar Jr. will come to Fortnite with two skin styles, a back bling, a pickaxe, an emote, a glider, a toy, a loading screen, and an emoticon.
Thanks to Fortnite leaks, these 11 cosmetics come as a surprise because the battle pass screen, which talks about the Neymar Jr. skin, has only seven entries.
In all probability, the four extra cosmetics will be tied to special challenges that will go live once the skin is available. The Neymar Jr. files may have been added to the game files with the 16.20 update in Fortnite Season 6.
Once the update goes live, the community may have a better look at the Neymar skin and the cosmetics associated with it. The toy is another interesting bit about the upcoming skin.
This toy, in all probability, will be a cosmetic item, but this is the second time such an object will be added to the game.
According to fans, the last time a toy was added to Fortnite was during Season X. It's going to be interesting to see if this object has any utility or is simply a cosmetic item.
Fortnite leaks further claims that this toy will be a football.
Overall, fans are excited about Neymar Jr. coming to the game. The Fortnite leaks have managed to raise enthusiasm for this skin yet again.