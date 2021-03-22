Why a Fortnite x Neymar Jr collaboration makes absolutely no sense 

Fortnite has announced its latest collaboration with Neymar Jr. alongside Fortnite Season 6's reveal. Although Neymar Jr. is one of the most popular soccer players in the world, this collaboration with Fortnite doesn't really make any sense.
Most collaborations in the game were done from a revenue standpoint, where both parties in the collaboration would stand to make a lot of money.
If the Marvel collaboration is taken into consideration, Fortnite dedicated one entire season to Marvel. Both parties made a lot of money, and the collaboration was a form of advertisement for Marvel as well.
How does the Neymar Jr. collaboration fit in with Fortnite?
When it comes to Neymar Jr., he isn't a brand who needs any particular collaboration.
Neymar Jr. is a global name already. Almost everyone around the world knows who Neymar Jr. is due to his contributions to soccer.
This collaboration doesn't make much sense at this point in time. If Epic Games wanted to introduce a new character in Fortnite, it could've done something akin to what it's already doing, collaborating with other media franchises.
Neymar Jr. hasn't contributed enough to Fortnite as a content creator to incorporate his skin into the game. Epic Games is trying to capitalize on Neymar Jr.'s popularity to increase its fan following, but it's hard to gauge into which section of the market is being targeted.
Fortnite's already one of the most popular battle royales out there. It doesn't really need any additional publicity.
This collaboration could potentially bring in a lot of money, but it hardly enhances the gameplay or have any real narrative significance.
The Fortnite community hasn't really taken too kindly to this collaboration either. People have expressed their disappointment with the fact that Neymar Jr. was made a part of the Battle Pass.
Fans will be content to learn that Neymar Jr. will be a Battle Pass skin. Had it been a paid skin, it could've faced the same fate as the Tron collaboration.
Epic Games has revealed that the secret skin in Fortnite Season 6 will be Neymar Jr., but how the skin looks hasn't been revealed yet. It should be out towards the end of April.
If the skin doesn't hit the mark, it may draw even more criticism from the community.
Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer