Why a Fortnite x Neymar Jr collaboration makes absolutely no sense 

Fortnite has announced its latest collaboration with Neymar Jr. alongside Fortnite Season 6's reveal. Although Neymar Jr. is one of the most popular soccer players in the world, this collaboration with Fortnite doesn't really make any sense.

Most collaborations in the game were done from a revenue standpoint, where both parties in the collaboration would stand to make a lot of money.

If the Marvel collaboration is taken into consideration, Fortnite dedicated one entire season to Marvel. Both parties made a lot of money, and the collaboration was a form of advertisement for Marvel as well.

I really wanna know wdf u have to do with Fortnite — Sev (@sevlmao) March 16, 2021

How does the Neymar Jr. collaboration fit in with Fortnite?

OF COURSE THE SECRET SKIN OF THE NEW BATTLE PASS IN FORTNITE IS LITERALLY NEYMAR JR THE SOCCER PLAYER EVERYONE GUVE FORTNITE A ROUND OF APPLAUSE!!!!!



I’m done with this game lmao pic.twitter.com/NQZqPp0Vsr — PrimalJellie (@JellieTheOG) March 16, 2021

When it comes to Neymar Jr., he isn't a brand who needs any particular collaboration.

Neymar Jr. is a global name already. Almost everyone around the world knows who Neymar Jr. is due to his contributions to soccer.

how. . to .fix ..fortnite

-swap neymar jr with the foundation

thats it a perfect game — mcdonald mustard (@McDonaldMustard) March 17, 2021

This collaboration doesn't make much sense at this point in time. If Epic Games wanted to introduce a new character in Fortnite, it could've done something akin to what it's already doing, collaborating with other media franchises.

Tbh the Battle Pass for #Fortnite this season, is a huge let down and I think I am finally sick of all the sell out collabs the game is doing.



2 of the 6 BP skins, are collab skins, and the secret skin is a random soccer collab of Neymar Jr?



This is getting old time to stop — SyncedUp Digital (@SyncedUp_) March 16, 2021

Neymar Jr. hasn't contributed enough to Fortnite as a content creator to incorporate his skin into the game. Epic Games is trying to capitalize on Neymar Jr.'s popularity to increase its fan following, but it's hard to gauge into which section of the market is being targeted.

Fortnite Season 6 is really cool so far... but what is the deal with the Neymar Jr. hype? — Zackerie Fairfax (@ZackerieFairfax) March 16, 2021

Fortnite's already one of the most popular battle royales out there. It doesn't really need any additional publicity.

fortnite status after a few days: Due to controversy, we've canceled the Neymar Jr Collaboration permanently — Oneohtrix (@sprklXX) March 16, 2021

This collaboration could potentially bring in a lot of money, but it hardly enhances the gameplay or have any real narrative significance.

Wait what the hell Neymar Jr. In the fortnite battle pass is a soccer player? Huh? — have you ever tasted sand? (@fuckshitstreet) March 18, 2021

The Fortnite community hasn't really taken too kindly to this collaboration either. People have expressed their disappointment with the fact that Neymar Jr. was made a part of the Battle Pass.

Neymar Jr 👉 🗑️



Literally no one knows who he is, he's also irrelevant to this seasons story/battle pass



Meanwhile we have The Foundation from The Seven, The LEADER , and he's going to be in the item shop, LIKE what in the world is Fortnite thinking



They should be the reversed — Just Some Girl who is finding herself (@_Discovering_Me) March 17, 2021

Fans will be content to learn that Neymar Jr. will be a Battle Pass skin. Had it been a paid skin, it could've faced the same fate as the Tron collaboration.

I’m sorry but your collab with fortnite is just wrong we need u soldier stay in the football field don’t go anywhere next to shitnite — Mo-MATS Fanboy (follow limit) (@JFK_Mohammed) March 16, 2021

Epic Games has revealed that the secret skin in Fortnite Season 6 will be Neymar Jr., but how the skin looks hasn't been revealed yet. It should be out towards the end of April.

Fortnite really went from Deadpool to Wolverine to Predator and then to Neymar Jr. . And i find it to be the most hilarious thing ever — Mr. Dylan (@TheRealDogura) March 16, 2021

If the skin doesn't hit the mark, it may draw even more criticism from the community.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer