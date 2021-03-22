Fortnite Season 6: How to Unlock Agent Jones Jump 88 skin 

The Agent Jones Jump 88 Skin in Fortnite is causing mayhem on the internet right now. The skin is part of the Agent Jones Style Challenge but won't show up until the players cross tier 76 on the Battle Pass which might sound like an uphill task but isn't that tough to accomplish.

The skin might look similar to the Agent Jones Jump 42 skin with a cloak that is shrouded over Agent Jones being the only noticeable difference between the two.

(Image via Fortniteintel)

Even though it is a part of the Agent Jones Style Challenge, bagging the aforementioned skin requires a tad bit of effort. The challenge is one of the most difficult ones in the series as it requires the players to visit the Spire in Weeping Woods and defeat the mini boss while also looking out for enemies.

How to get the Agent Jones Jump 88 skin in Fortnite

There are 6 Spires on the Fortnite map right now, each with a mini boss that the players must defeat. There is a chest on top of the Spire which should equip the players with basic weapons to try and take out the mini boss.

The mini boss, however, is equipped with the purple primal rifle which is pretty powerful, so the players need to be extra cautious.

The mini boss is present at the bottom of the Spire and so is the butterfly that the players need to interact with to be able to complete the task.

(Image via Fortniteintel)

Upon eliminating the boss, the butterfly will make its way to the top of the Spire and float up to the middle of the sky. The players need to use their crafting techniques to reach that point to collect a fragment which will essentially complete the challenge.

That's all there is to know about this Fortnite challenge. The players can also avoid battling it out with the boss if they simply reach the base and are able to activate the butterfly. However, this is easier said than done. Once triggered, the boss will come at the players with all its might.

