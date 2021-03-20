Dr Disrespect calls the GTA RP server "addicting to watch," after watching xQc's Twitch streams 

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, better known as Dr Disrespect, recently praised GTA's NoPixel server after watching xQc's Twitch stream. The Two-Time also admitted that the server is "addicting to watch," insinuating that he might give it a shot himself in the future.

The Doc hasn't ever dabbled in the GTA server. He has played several other titles, including Call of Duty: Warzone and Riot Games' Valorant. The American streamer has been playing a lot of Valorant recently.

Such was his admiration for the game that he claimed it's going to blow up in popularity and wants to design a map for the FPS.

The GTA server, on the other hand, is as popular as ever. Several streamers have been streaming on the new server, including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Jaryd Russell ‘Summit1g’ Lazar. By the looks of it, Dr Disrespect watches their streams frequently and had this to say about the server:

"The talent of the voice acting and different characters and how it all thrives in real-time [is] solid. There’s gotta be some GTA RP show that keeps people up to date with it."

Dr Disrespect fans want him to try the GTA server

Unsurprisingly, as soon as the Doc shared the aforementioned tweet, comments from fans poured in requesting him to join the server. Dr Disrespect isn't one to walk away from challenges, so he might start streaming the server soon.

There is one problem, however. His Twitch account received a perma-ban, and the reason for the same has been shrouded in mystery. Even if he starts playing on the RP server, his interactions with other streamers might be restricted because of the revised Twitch guidelines.

More importantly, he hasn't commented on the same yet. Dr Disrespect's comments might only mean that he is happy to watch games on the server and isn't intending to be a part of it.

The NoPixel server came out in February and has witnessed a massive surge in viewership. It overtook OfflineTV's Rust server, which was causing mayhem on the internet. Streamers like xQc, Shroud, Pokimane, and Valkyrae were a part of it before there was a split in the server to include streamers who prefer an RP experience.

Dr Disrespect hasn't been a part of either, so it will be surprising to see him join it anytime soon.