The rarest, most expensive Fortnite back bling that no one knows about

Back blings are one of the most sought-after cosmetic items in Fortnite. Most back blings in Fortnite don't cross the 800 V-Bucks price mark. However, there is one back bling that has been labeled as the most expensive Fortnite back bling.

The "Empress" back bling is probably the most expensive Fortnite back bling. People might argue that about the "Galaxy" or the "Response Unit" back blings. Those arguments hold water because people had to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or the Samsung Tab 4 to get the Galaxy skin and back bling.

For the "Response Unit" back bling, players had to get their hands on a GPU.

But when it comes to the Empress back bling, this item didn't come as a part of any promotion. It was one of the original back blings in Fortnite and was the most expensive one to date.

The Empress Fortnite back bling

The Empress back bling was priced at 1000 V-Bucks and was available in the in-game store from March 15, 2019. It was taken out of the shop soon enough and was never seen again.

The Empress Fortnite back bling was a cute item. It consisted of a purple armchair with a pink-colored cat on it. On top of the armchair was a crown. The cat was also decked out in a pair of shades. The name fits because cats are generally considered royalty.

The back bling had its own set of physics too. The cat would jump when the player would jump, and the cat had a furious expression as well. The cat was heard mewing aggressively as players jumped onto the island, making it one of Fortnite's most interesting back blings.

Having said that, the Empress Fortnite back bling is rare because not many people bought it when it was first released because of the high price tag. Given the way the Empress back bling looks and feels, it's totally worth the price.

While the exact reason for the price isn't known, there's a lot of work that's gone into the back bling, which could probably be the reason why the item is so expensive. Sadly enough, the Empress back bling never made it back to the item shop in Fortnite.