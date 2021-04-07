Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Everything coming with update v16.20

It seems Fortnite’s next update is just around the corner.

Fortnite is making the rounds on Twitter as leaks nearly confirm its next update is coming very soon. The most recent v16.10 was only released a few days ago, but now it seems as if the v16.20 is officially staging with the Fortnite servers. With this version already in staging, it means it’s possible that it will be released sometime next week, which also means we would have 3 weeks in a row with updates.

This article will take a quick look at some of the updates that have been happening already and the ones that are most likely going to change with the v16.20 leak.

Fortnite v16.20 Changes

Map Changes

A tweet by @OGMAG380 describes some of the things that have been happening around the Fortnite island recently. Much of it covers the map changes that have been happening at Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows, Sweaty Sands, and Retail Row. As we already know, a lot of these POIs are prepping for what we think is still a Primal War that’s coming.

Thought I’d make a return to map changes, here’s everything you need to know before 16.20 #FortNite #MagMafia https://t.co/hwLx5IDnFU Original Post by chazyourboiii pic.twitter.com/AqWBrJmOfV — MAG380 (@OGMAG380) April 7, 2021

The Fortnite community has come to this conclusion since barricades and all these other objects are fortifying the POI’s, preparing them for something big that’s coming. We also know that they are in sight of Spire Towers and are always staying vigilant and watching them. We’ll have to wait and see how much more the map changes in this new update.

(Image via Epic Games)

Other Updates

Other updates coming our way are typically bug fixes, some are for arena playlist issues and others are enabling some items. It seems that when the next update comes around, Slurpshrooms and Coconuts will be re-enabled. Another thing that's been wrong in-game is NPC #17 is not appearing on the island. It’s confirmed that this NPC is Sparkplug and should come out with the next update.

Consumables | #Fortnite



Slurpshrooms and Coconuts will be Enabled In v16.20 — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) April 7, 2021

Lastly, there are some rumors going around that Batman, Neymar, and even the Teen Titans will make an appearance after next week's Fortnite v16.20 update. But, we're just going to have to wait and see if it's true. More information is to come later this week.

