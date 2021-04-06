Fortnite Season 6 leaks hint at new crafting recipes, map changes, Junk Gun, and more

Fortnite Season 6 has resulted in more leaks than any season before it, and it doesn't look like the pace at which they're coming out is going to slow down anytime soon.

Epic Games is not doing a very good job of concealing information about the current Fortnite season from players. Leakers and data miners have been able to dig up a good amount of information, and recently, they've revealed a pile of confirmed leaks.

One example was when the news of raptors coming to Fortnite was leaked days before it was confirmed in the game.

Raptors are officially CONFIRMED! — Natix 🐺 | FN Leaks & News (@Natix_FN) March 30, 2021

Players seem to receive more information from leakers than Epic Games themselves. A few prominent leakers have been able to get a lot of information from files and their sources. Some of the leaks seemed more credible than others based on how much information was provided in the first place.

The newest leaks on Fortnite Season 6

One of the most prominent Fortnite leakers, HypeX, has revealed that new bow recipes are already in the Fortnite files, but that they are yet to be enabled. Fortnite Season 6 gives fans two recipes to gain a flame bow and one recipe for a shock bow. This means Epic Games is leading the way with crafting in Fortnite.

Upcoming/Scrapped Crafting Formulas (They are in the files but not enabled yet) pic.twitter.com/UYnXOBn7lG — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 4, 2021

A new NPC is coming into the game as well, and they are said to be in possession of a brand new gun. This new gun has been dubbed the "Junk Gun," because it quite literally uses junk as ammunition. The NPC will also have teleportation, which will make them harder to kill.

There should be an upcoming boss NPC who will carry the upcoming "Junk Gun" weapon.



Here's an in-game look at two of the bosses teleporting animations (Note: they are slowed down) pic.twitter.com/Mn5cGdAIDv — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) April 5, 2021

It is claimed that the junk gun is called the "recycler" - a reference to the fact that it uses junk as ammo. ShiinaBR and InTheShade are the most prominent leakers to have revealed the "Junk Gun" leaks. They seem confident that it will appear on Thursday.

Not sure how known this already is, but the "Recycler" Gun that was added to the files last week should be available later this week!



It's mentioned in the Week 4 quests that will be released on Thursday! (Thanks to @FrenzyLeaks for reminding me about this) pic.twitter.com/eev58TKjHg — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 5, 2021

According to Twea, a data miner who has been known to leak extensive details, the map of Fortnite will shortly change too. It has been revealed that a new loading screen could be hinting at the inclusion of Gotham City, Titans Tower, and Haunted Hills, on the map. These map changes may be Fortnite's way of merging the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic and the game.

Breakdown | #Fortnite



Chapter 2 - Season 6 Battle Pass Loading Screen Breakdown! (I could be wrong tho) pic.twitter.com/O2TprrMbkm — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) April 5, 2021

To end the many likely leaks, HypeX has stated that more landing zones have barricaded themselves. Currently, some landing zones on the map have been preparing for an assault or war. Many Fortnite Season 6 players believe this is a war between factions on the map for control of the Spire.

Sweaty is now Fortified too after Pleasant & Misty, the next POIs is gonna be Retail.. It seems like its only happening to the POIs that are near the Guardian Towers & didn't turn Primal.. pic.twitter.com/2axkjG2AqB — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 3, 2021

Retail Row is the last POI to get Fortified after Sweaty, Pleasant & Misty.. Remember, this is only happening to POIs near the Guardian Towers & Primal Spread! pic.twitter.com/osxgKVNyw1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 5, 2021

