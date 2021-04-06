Fortnite Season 6 leak hints at imminent arrival of the Sparkplug NPC

Another notable NPC is coming to Fortnite Season 6.

As the new season continues, lots of changes are occurring on the island. Aside from map changes and such, it seems fans might be getting another NPC in-game. A new leak by HYPEX on Twitter suggests that Fortnite is getting Sparkplug back.

The tweet also gives information about where she is, what she will sell, and what she says during interactions.

Sparkplug's NPC arrival in Fortnite

Next update's new NPC is gonna be Sparkplug:



- Locations: Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods or Power Dam

- Services: Upgrade & Sell 8 Mechanical Parts

- Interactions (Image Below) pic.twitter.com/zvD4sKhS1A — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 5, 2021

HYPEX’s tweet reveals that Sparkplug will be coming to Fortnite and can be visited at either Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods, or the Power Dam. The latter seems like the most fitting site for Sparkplug, but fans will have to wait for confirmation.

Aside from this, it’s rumored that she will be giving services for upgrades and selling eight mechanical parts.

These new NPCs that reside in specific POIs tend to sell many things to help players get an advantage when they can. Mechanical parts would be good to have around to upgrade Bows, Shotguns, and Rifles. So, all in all, it’ll be a big help to be able to buy several items from her if confirmed.

Lastly, she has a few lines set for when users interact with her. The first two lines above seem pretty standard for NPC conversations, but players can get a special message if they are using the Dummy skin.

Sparkplug tugs at a joke about how she hopes the Dummy didn’t crash another car. This is a fun nod to when the Dummy skin was introduced and what its uses were.

The Dummy skin (Image via Twitter)

All in all, fans may see some more NPCs arrive with upcoming Fortnite updates. There are lots more characters not seen yet, and a bigger story to unfold after all.

