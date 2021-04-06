Fortnite Season 6 leaks reveal a slew of Map changes coming soon

Another Fortnite leak gives players a look at some new map changes.

There are now even more map changes as the coming “Primal War” is almost around the corner. Several POI locations have already barricaded themselves in an attempt to fortify their locations from the upcoming threat. There are now a new handful of map changes at Retail Row.

The changes are scattered across Retail Row, defending themselves against the nearby Spire tower.

Fortnite Map Changes

Retail Row is now fortified, too!



(Thanks to @BunkerFn for the screenshot!) pic.twitter.com/vd5MgBpBnx — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 5, 2021

There are now a set of barricades by the Retail Row fish gear store. There are several barriers, mattresses, boxes, tires, and just about anything else acting as a barrier from the primal Spire tower. Retail Row also has a house completely boarded up on its north end, as well as a few in-game gnomes with primal masks. The masks are bones of an animal, it's not clear what animal the bones are from but it’s large. As the barriers continue throughout Retail Row, there’s even a telescope that's pointed directly at the nearby smaller Spire tower.

The Threat & More

(Image via Epic Games)

It’s almost clear that the Spire Towers will be the main threat. Each new map change that comes with barriers is all using telescopes to look at whichever Spire tower is closest to them. Then again, the Spire Towers are all technically owned by the IO, the real in-game enemy. So, the people of Fortnite island are preparing for a fight with the IO, which they now know exists. With this coming fight, we also need to remember that the Batman/Fortnite comic book is also coming soon. In this miniseries, Batman will infiltrate the IO, so it’ll be interesting to see how he does it and what exactly he learns. Plus we will see him escape the island, so it’ll be intense to follow him and see him escape also.

Batman vs. Snake-Eyes Comic Pages!



Print Version of Issue #3 Includes Bonus Code for Fortnite ‘Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe’ In-Game Cosmetic Item pic.twitter.com/tYonXLLI5F — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 2, 2021

The comic events are going to tie directly to the main Fortnite storyline, so whatever Batman does in the end, will affect these people. He will likely help the people of Fortnite island because they are all preparing to fight the Spire towers and it’s guardians. It’s all going to depend on what the people of Fortnite do, and how Batman and others such as Raz and Tarana, go about trying to save the island.

