Fortnite Season 6: Every Map Change in v16.10 Before the “Primal War”

Fortnite’s map tends to change a lot and it seems as if the next change is coming soon.

If we simply look at Chapter 1 Season 1 map and compare it to the recent Chapter 2 Season 6 map, there’s a huge difference. We’ve seen several different map renditions, and it won't stop. Since the recent update, the Fortnite map has begun having some POI areas fortifying themselves for the upcoming war.

There’s only ever been a handful of events, if any, that seem like an all-out war. Though still unknown, the Primal War is the next suspected event coming to the game. Though it's unclear just how or when it'll happen.

Regardless, below is a quick look at some of the map changes since the v16.10 update.

Fortnite Map Changes

Fortnite Fortification Locations

A Fortified Sweaty Sands (Image via Twitter)

So far, there are a total of five POI locations that have become fortified in-game. One of the first locations to get a change was Pleasant Park, as it was fortified quickly after the v16.10 update. Misty Meadows followed and was also fortified, followed by Sweaty Sands, Retail Row, and a small sheriff's building near Lazy Lake. These have all been the main changes since the last update, but it's possible that we may see many more changes in the upcoming v16.20 update.

After Retail, there's no other locations set to have fortification, and until 16.20 these will be the only ones:



• Pleasant Park

• Misty Meadows

• Sweaty Sands

• Retail Row

• A small sheriff building northwest of Lazy Lake



Wonder where this is going to? 🤔 — Frenzy (@FrenzyLeaks) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

They are pretty rough, as some barricades start from the edge of each POI, and go further in. As seen in Misty Meadows, some of the barricades go straight into nearby buildings, even fortifying shops for the coming Primal War. Something else to note, as previously mentioned, the POI’s in Fortnite that are getting fortified are locations that were not affected by the Spire blast at the beginning of Season 6. So, the obvious fight will possibly be about turning the entire island into a primal state, keeping it the way it is, or reverting it all at once.

Prepare For War🔫



Sweaty Sands has been now fortified for the war with the Primal forces and the next location to get fortified should be Retail Row



📸Pics Via - @JayKeyFN pic.twitter.com/XDcvDjvBoE — GhostScissors - Fortnite Leaks and News (@GhostScissors_) April 3, 2021

One thing that's clear as of now, is that whatever fight is coming, it’s going to affect the areas that are trying to stay “normal” on the island. It's going to be an event that definitely changes the entire map. So, it’ll be interesting to see how these fortified POI’s become a bigger part of the story, and how dangerous the coming war is.

Advertisement