Top 5 most dangerous locations to land in Fortnite Season 6

The Fortnite Season 6 map presents a lot of threats that can lead to a player's death as soon as they land on the island.

From landing at a point of interest that is flooded with enemies to being ambushed by dinosaurs as soon as they land, there are countless threats and terrors waiting for players in Fortnite Season 6. Fortunately, this article provides a detailed rundown of the five most dangerous locations in Fortnite Season 6 that players should usually avoid.

Most dangerous POIs to land in Fortnite Season 6

Stealthy Stronghold

Apart from the fact that this POI in Fortnite Season 6 features more than 15 chests for players to loot, this location is also a notable spot for spotting raptors.

Considering that raptors deal massive amounts of damage to players and are impossible to run away from, players are advised to avoid this region unless they are absolutely confident in their abilities.

Colossal Crops

This newly introduced POI in Fortnite Season 6 boasts more than 25 chests hidden within a small vicinity. This makes the POI one of the most visited locations in Fortnite's current season.

Considering the huge amount of loot available, the number of players dropping in at this location can be overwhelming for anyone looking for a simple game.

Boney Burbs

With almost 30 chests to loot from this small area, Boney Burbs is an ideal spot for anyone who's looking to gather inexhaustible loot. Having said that, Boney Burbs is also one of most dropped-at locations in Fortnite Season 6.

Anyone who decides to land at Boney Burbs should be prepared to face heavy gunfire from players to get to those chests earlier.

The Spire

Ever since the release of Fortnite Season 6, the Spire has been one of the most visited locations on the island. Featuring a record 50 chests within its vicinity, the Spire is a prime drop location in the game.

Having said that, being a prime drop location comes with its own drawbacks too. Players should be prepared to fight against an entire army of enemies if they do choose to land at this POI.

Sweaty Sands

Located towards the north of Holly Hedges, Sweaty Sands is both filled with loot to attract enemies, as well as a known spawn location for raptors and wolves in Fortnite Season 6. Battling against enemies for the sake of loot is one thing, but taking on enemies as well as wild animals at the same time can be extremely overwhelming for some players.

Until and unless the player is looking for a sweaty experience in Fortnite Season 6 from the moment they land on the island, they are advised not to land at Sweaty Sands.