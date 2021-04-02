How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6: Best XP farming methods, Team Rumble, and more

It has been a few weeks since the release of Fortnite Season 6, and many players are wondering how others are leveling up faster than them.

Fortunately for fans, there are certain new factors in Fortnite Season 6,w like the hidden milestones that combine extremely well with the already existing Team Rumble strategies to help players amass a huge amount of XP from each game. However, players who are unaware of these methods often find themselves at an extremely low Battle Pass level.

Despite countless hours of grinding in Fortnite Season 6, there is a chance that players will find themselves not collecting as much XP as they would like from each game.

Players can check out everything they need to know about the hidden milestones in Fortnite Season 6 here.

This article explains Team Rumble strategies that have already been present in Fortnite for quite some time and are arguably one of best methods to collect XP.

Team Rumble in Fortnite Season 6

It is no secret to Fortnite fans that Team Rumble always has the ideal game mode to collect the maximum amount of XP from a single game.

Having said that, here's a detailed rundown of how much XP players can earn from their actions during a game.

150 XP for each Elimination earned

125 XP for each Assist

105 XP for earning eliminations using a weapon for which the player has completed the Weapon Expert quest

585 XP for earning 10 eliminations in a single game

150 XP additionally for earning Double Eliminations

105 XP additionally for every Multiple Elimination earned

130 XP for looting a chest

95 XP for collecting ammunitions

135 XP for looting supply drops

200 XP extra for being the first player in the game to loot a supply drop

585 XP for looting 10 chests and supply drops.

Performing these tasks in Fortnite Season 6 while playing Team Rumble mode will allow players to accumulate massive amounts of XP to progress their Battle Pass.

Combining all the other factors with the Team Rumble game mode in Fortnite Season 6 will allow players to get the highest possible XP from each game.