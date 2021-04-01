Leaked skins in Fortnite Season 6: Anime bundle, Webster, and more

Fortnite Season 6 is seeing a steady influx of original skins. Although the current battle pass has a few collaborative skins, most are Fortnite originals.

The 16.10 update in Fortnite Season 6 saw data miners leaking the upcoming skin sets in the game. This article lists the leaked skins in Fortnite Season 6 for those who haven't seen them already.

Leaked skins in Fortnite Season 6

Data miners play a vital role in keeping the hype around the game alive. They're certainly living up to their reputation with leaks from the current season.

Popular data miner HYPEX made a showcase of all the leaked skins until now. Although one of the skins called "Dutch" is already in the game, the rest are likely to follow soon.

#1 Anime bundle

Fortnite Season 6 came with the return of three new anime-themed skins.

Orin and his sister Lexa were the two anime-themed characters in the game last season. Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki are the three new anime characters scheduled to join the game shortly.

These three skins will be part of the Cyber Infiltration Pack. They will have their respective back blings as well.

#2 Webster and Megg

Placement needed to win the Webster Outfit in the Spring Breakout Cup:



- Europe: 1st - 1,125th

- NA East: 1st - 575th

- NA West: 1st - 250th

- Brazil: 1st - 250th

- Asia: 1st - 125th

- Oceania: 1st - 75th

- Middle East: 1st - 100th pic.twitter.com/kKGMgo7EQi — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 29, 2021

Webster and Megg are two mechanical duck-like skins that are scheduled to arrive in Fortnite Season 6. Players can win the Webster skin for free by competing in the Spring Breakout Cup on April 2nd.

The Megg outfit will probably be available for purchase later in the store.

#3 Babbit, Ceecee, Bunya, Hopscotch, and Whiska

These five skins in Fortnite Season 6 are bunny-themed and were leaked after the 16.10 update. They aren't available in the item shop yet, but they should be there soon.

These skins all look the same, as in they have the same attire, but the characters sport different hairstyles. All five skins have selectable styles and will probably be available for purchase individually rather than being sold as a bundle.