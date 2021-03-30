Fortnite Season 6 leak reveals 3 new anime skins coming to the game

Fortnite Season 6 recently received the 16.10 update, and some of the leaks suggest that a new anime-themed bundle will be added to the game.

The Anime Legends Bundle features three unique skins with exclusive back bling and pickaxes for each of them. According to iFireMonkey's tweets, this bundle could be named the Cyber Infiltration Pack; however, there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games regarding the release of these skins.

According to the leaks tweeted by iFireMonkey, these new anime-themed skins will feature two separate bundles. One bundle will be exclusively for the skins, while the other bundle will feature all the Cyber Infiltration Tools.

The Cyber Infiltration bundle will be the second instance when Epic Games has introduced an anime-themed cosmetic into the game. After the introduction of the Lexa skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, it was a given that Epic Games will introduce more anime-themed skins to the game.

New anime skins in Fortnite Season 6

With the recent leaks surfacing for Fortnite Season 6, it's certain that Epic Games will be presenting the community with three new anime skins to choose from. However, until these skins are officially added to Fortnite, how players can collect these skins will remain a mystery.

The Cyber Infiltration bundle will most likely be available in the Item Shop for purchase using V-Bucks or be available for purchase using real-money transactions.

MORE ANIME LEGENDS IMAGES pic.twitter.com/6RmpZLQtng — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 30, 2021

Given the massive response to the Lexa skin in Fortnite Season 5, it seems certain that players will want to get their hands on this new bundle at the earliest.

ANIME LEGENDS BUNDLE pic.twitter.com/9VUq5q3QJh — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 30, 2021

The new Cyber Infiltration bundle for Fortnite Season 6 should be available for players to purchase before the season comes to an end. It will also be intriguing to see how the Fortnite community will react to these skins once released.