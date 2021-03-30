Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Full list of quests; more than 300,000 XP to be earned

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges will go live on April 1st at 10 AM Eastern Time. As always, players can earn a massive amount of XP by completing them.
After the Week 2 Challenges required players to craft mechanical shockwave bows and obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, this week's challenges will have players flying with the help of chickens and foraging for hidden colored eggs across the map.
There are five legendary challenges available in Fortnite Season 6 Week 3. Completing the first tier of these challenges will reward players 35,000 XP, while the following four levels will reward 24,500 XP each. Additionally, players can also earn 24,000 XP from each of the Epic Challenges available this week.
Here's a complete rundown of all the challenges from Fortnite Season 6 Week 3.
Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges
Legendary Challenges
This week's legendary challenges require players to forage for hidden colorful eggs that they can discover at random locations across the island. There are five tiers available for players to earn XP from the legendary challenges in Week 3.
Although the exact numbers for each tier haven't yet been revealed, it is expected that Epic Games will release the official values for the same on April 1st, when the challenges go live in Fortnite Season 6.
Epic Challenges
There are seven assorted epic-tier challenges this week for players to complete in Fortnite Season 6:
- Players will need to fly 20 meters while holding a chicken
- Players will be required to hunt three chickens in Fortnite Season 6
- Players will need to catch five fishes at either Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold
- Players will need to deal 1,000 damage to enemies using any variant of a shotgun
- Players have to get ten headshots while using rifles in Fortnite
- Players will need to deal 500 damage to enemies within a radius of 20 meters while using either a pistol or a revolver
- Players will need to eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart.
Each of these seven challenges will reward players with 24,000 XP each towards their Battle Pass progression in Fortnite Season 6.