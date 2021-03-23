Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 Challenge: How to craft a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

One of the epic challenges in Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 requires players to craft a Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

Here are the Week 2 Epic Challenges since they appear to have released earlier than we expected. pic.twitter.com/2j97qHlquj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 23, 2021

Crafting a Mechanical Shockwave Bow in Fortnite Season 6 can be fairly tricky as there are multiple components that players will need to collect first.

The first and most obvious item that players will require to craft a Mechanical Shockwave Bow is a rare-tier Mechanical Bow. Players can obtain Mechanical Bows in Fortnite Season 6 using two methods. These methods include:

Find the rare-tier Mechanical Bow from in-game chest loot.

Craft a Mechanical Bow using a Makeshift Bow and mechanical parts.

It is important for players to note that mechanical parts are the most essential resource for crafting a Mechanical Bow in Fortnite Season 6. If a player is lucky enough to find a Mechanical Bow from chests, they can avoid the hassle of collecting mechanical parts.

My best shot this season! Bow shockwave to shockwave, then dub up, reload bow and hit headshot! #fortnite #fortnitetrickshot ❤️&♻️ appreciated! pic.twitter.com/F2OWIIRj1N — Skits #unvaultsnipers (@skitsbtw) March 23, 2021

Mechanical Shockwave Bow in Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 Challenges

Obtaining a Mechanical Bow in Fortnite Season 6 is the easiest part when it comes to crafting a Mechanical Shockwave Bow. Players need to collect two Shockwave grenades along with the Mechanical Bow to craft the Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

Loving the new season already! The crafting is a welcome addition and the Mechanical Shockwave Bow is delicious!! #PS5Share #Fortnite #Playstion5 pic.twitter.com/ORnHXZYEMl — Mikey Shelley (@mikeyshelley) March 17, 2021

Once the player has managed to collect both these resources, they will need to open their inventory and head over to the crafting tab. On this page, players need to select the Mechanical Bow that is already present in their inventory. This will lead to the Mechanical Shockwave Bow's crafting option being presented to the player.

At this point, the player needs to confirm their actions and select the craft option. Following a short animation, players will find the Mechanical Shockwave Bow equipped for action.

Crafting the Mechanical Shockwave Bow in Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 will lead players to 24,000 XP from the specific weekly challenge.

The Mechanical Shockwave Bow can be an absolutely devastating weapon in Fortnite Season 6, considering its capabilities. Besides being one of the most lethal weapons, this bow can also be used to trigger shockwaves to launch characters into an uncontrolled flight.

Considering how efficient the Mechanical Shockwave Bow can be, players are advised to craft one even after they complete the weekly challenge for Fortnite Season 6 Week 2.