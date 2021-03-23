Fortnite Season 6: How to win every match by using Bows in-game

The release of Chapter 2 Season 6 saw the introduction of various bows in Fortnite that can be as lethal as sniper rifles.

BR's Makeshift Bow appears to be based on the Bolt Bolt.



Both have that red valve, tape + bolts holding them together, are made of wood and have a very scrappy appearance. pic.twitter.com/Z5dWCrmr4k — Xylic - Fortnite STW Leaks and Stuff (@XylicSTW) March 17, 2021

Additionally, the concept of crafting has presented players with the ability to collect random low-tier weapons as loot only to upgrade them into epic-tier weapons using the craft feature. However, it is extremely important for players to note that there are various types of epic-tier bows available in Fortnite Season 6 and most of them have unique passive abilities.

The various epic-tier bows in Fortnite Season 6 as well as their passive abilities are:

The Primal Stink Bow - Upgraded from a Primal bow using either a Stink Fish or a Stink Sac. Unleashes a cloud of toxic gas at the target location.

The Flame Bow - Upgraded from a Primal bow using Firefly jars. This bow deals burn damage after impact.

The Shockwave Bow - Upgraded from a Mechanical bow using two shockwaves. Triggers a shockwave eruption at the point of impact.

The Explosive Bow - Upgraded from the Mechanical Bow using six grenades. Causes a massive explosion at the point of impact.

How to win in Fortnite Season 6 using bows

Needless to say, whenever going against an enemy who has firearms in their inventory, it is always recommended to maintain some sort of cover to avoid getting detected. However, it is best advised to use a combination of guns and bows to establish a balanced loadout.

Nevertheless, for players looking to win every game in Fortnite Season 6 using nothing but bows to go with the primordial era-theme, it is highly recommended that they either collect or craft all of the four epic-tier bows available in the game. This will not only allow players to have an improved loadout but also provide the player with some much needed utilities.

Players are highly advised to seek out regions that have multiple vehicles in the vicinity. This will allow players to farm mechanical parts and upgrade their makeshift bows into mechanical bows. Additionally, it is also extremely important to farm for animal bones as that will be required to upgrade the makeshift bows into primal bows.

Primal Bow pic.twitter.com/n1sETDZk0s — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) March 16, 2021

Needless to say, the introduction of crafting in Fortnite Season 6 is a unique feature that sets Fortnite apart from other Battle Royale games. However, considering the number of additional options provided in-game, Fortnite Season 6 is a massive upgrade for players.