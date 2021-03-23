Fortnite Season 6: New Hazard Platoon starter pack features The Centurion outfit

Fortnite Season 6 has introduced the Hazard Platoon starter pack. It features The Centurion outfit with a bunch of other items, including V-Bucks.

The Hazard Platoon starter pack in Fortnite Season 6 is priced at $3.99 and includes four assorted items for players to claim. These items include:

The Centurion Edge pickaxe

The Gallant Gear back bling

The Centurion outfit

600 V-Bucks.

Players can collect all four of these in-game items by purchasing the Hazard Platoon starter pack from the Item Shop.

Additionally, The Centurion outfit features two styles for players to choose from. These styles allow players to choose between a clad in gray or one featuring multiple colors.

The Fortnite - Hazard Platoon Pack is now available!



— Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) March 23, 2021

Players should note that neither of the styles featured for The Centurion outfit are flashy. This makes it easier for players to blend in with their natural surroundings without getting spotted by enemies from a distance.

The Hazard Platoon starter pack in Fortnite Season 6

The Centurion is a rare-rated outfit in Fortnite Season 6, exclusively available from the Hazard Platoon starter pack. Apart from the three cosmetic items included in the bundle, the amount of 600 V-Bucks is an extremely favorable deal for Fortnite players.

Given that the average cost of 100 V-Bucks is $1, receiving 600 V-Bucks for spending $3.99 is a fairly beneficial deal for all the Fortnite faithful. The inclusion of three exclusive cosmetics in the bundle makes it even more lucrative for the players.

The Hazard Platoon starter pack in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Epic Games)

Having said that, the Hazard Platoon starter pack in Fortnite Season 6 does seem to be facing a few glitches and issues at the time of release. Epic Games is expected to soon resolve the situation. However, until that happens, players can purchase this pack through a specific webpage that the developers have created.

The new Starter pack Hazard Platoon Pack was REMOVED from the item shop immediately after getting added due to a missing display asset.



— StreakyFly - Fortnite Leaks (@StreakyFly) March 23, 2021

Considering the contents of the Hazard Platoon starter pack, it's certain that fans will want to grab one at the earliest. Until the pack is restored in the Item Shop, players can purchase the Hazard Platoon starter pack in Fortnite Season 6 by visiting this link.