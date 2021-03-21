Fortnite Season 6: An overpowered and indefensible Cuddle Fish strategy that opponents will never see coming

Fortnite Season 6 has introduced a new form of fish inspired by the real-world cuttlefish, the Cuddle Fish.

. @thesquatingdog teaches us how to properly use the Cuddlefish in Fortnite 🤣pic.twitter.com/tFQDtqWy2R — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 19, 2021

The Cuddle Fishin Fortnite Season 6 can be used in a bunch of different methods. The Cuddle Fish can be used both as a proximity mine and a sticky grenade to enhance its utility. Additionally, an already thrown Cuddle Fish can also be triggered manually by shooting it.

Upon being triggered, it causes an eruption that deals 35 damage to enemies caught in the blast. Although the damage inflicted by the Cuddle Fish is reasonably moderate, players have the option of stacking multiple Cuddle Fish in a small vicinity to cause a high-damage eruption.

Similarly, using a lot of Cuddle Fish too blow up a structure that enemies are hiding in can be game-changing during certain situations in Fortnite Season 6.

Cuddle Fish in Fortnite Season 6

According to the strategy portrayed by Fortnite YouTuber McCreamy, a little bit of stealth and sneak can allow a single player to take down an entire squad of enemies using nothing but Cuddle Fish.

However, scenarios where players can take out multiple enemies with it in Fortnite 6 do not come by that often.

It is highly advised for players to collect multiple Cuddle Fish in their inventory so that they can come out on top if a situation like that arises.

LOOL CUDDLE FISH ARE SO OP pic.twitter.com/AmvQgHYiUs — XTRA Reet (@Reetlol) March 16, 2021

Finding Cuddle Fish in Fortnite Season 6 is fairly simple as these creatures can be found in any water body with fish. This means that players can easily find them in Fortnite Season 6 with a fishing rod from lakes, rivers, and even the ocean.

Additionally, there are six types of Cuddle Fish for players to collect in the new season:

Normal Cuddle Fish

Blue Cuddle Fish

Orange Cuddle Fish

Green Cuddle Fish

Red Cuddle Fish

Jelly Cuddle Fish (found exclusively in Slurpy Swamp)

Apart from the Jelly Cuddle Fish, players can find all the other types of Cuddle Fish randomly from any of the fishing spots in Fortnite Season 6.