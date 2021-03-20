Fortnite Season 6 Ultimate settings guide: FPS Boost, Fix Stuttering, Improve input delay, and more

Fortnite Season 6 is in its first week and there are certain video settings that allow PC players to massively boost their in-game visual experience.

Considering the huge variety of options available for PC players to optimize the game, Fortnite Season 6 can easily become a breathtaking visual experience even on older PCs. Starting with the in-game resolution and frame rate to the specific colorblind settings that will allow for optimal display in Fortnite, there are many tweaks that players can make in the Video Settings tab.

The following is a detailed rundown of all optimizations for Fortnite Season 6 on PC that will allow players to enhance their in-game experience.

Fortnite Season 6 optimal video settings

Resolution

Although it is always recommended to have the highest resolution for any application, players can still benefit from a 1600x900 resolution instead of the customary 1920x1080. This not only ensures a much quicker render time but also does not cause any notable differences to the visual experience. For players stuck with 1280x720 resolution screens, you can also select the same for optimal performance.

Frame Rate Limit

The Frame Rate Limit allows the player to set the number of frames that appear on their screen within a second. Higher FPS usually generates an extremely smooth in-game experience. Players are advised to set this value one step higher than the frame rate allowed by their screen.

Colorblind Mode

Even for players who do not suffer from more colorblindness, this setting allows for much crisper and more detailed visuals in Fortnite Season 6. Players can either set it to Protanope or Tritanope, which are used by professional players such as Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf and Cody "Clix" Conrod.

3D Resolution

Players are advised to set this value somewhere between 80-100. This factor massively enhances the rendering quality of on-screen visuals in Fortnite Season 6. This factor is also extremely helpful for players stuck with a 1280x720 resolution as it massively improves the visual experience even at a lower resolution.

Rendering Mode

One of the most controversial topics, players who are simply seeking a better in-game experience with a higher FPS rate are advised to select the Performance Mode option. This mode allows for much higher FPS rates along with extremely low response times.

However, as far as content creators are concerned, they are advised to select DirectX 12. This offers a much more immersive experience for Fortnite with highly enhanced visuals. Nevertheless, DirectX 12 does offer lower FPS rates and higher response times when compared to Performance Mode.

Optimizing these five simple video settings in Fortnite Season 6 will allow players to gain a massive boost to their FPS while also ensuring optimal in-game performance.