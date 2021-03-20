Fortnite Season 6: New XP glitches grant 12,500 XP every game, here is how

YouTuber Glitch King recently posted a video showing two in-game XP glitches in Fortnite Season 6 that allow players to earn 12,500 XP in every game.

These two glitches are triggered by exploiting two specific milestones in Fortnite Season 6. The first milestone requires players to cover a specific distance while swimming in the water, while the other milestone requires players to cover the same distance using a glider.

However, as the video posted by Glitch King portrayed, players can trigger these milestones using a simple glitch in every match. It is extremely important for players to note that this glitch does not get triggered in Creative mode matches or in the Battle Lab mode.

Players can exploit these glitches in every game of Fortnite Season 6 until Epic Games rolls out a fix for the same.

The following is a detailed description of both the XP glitches in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches

To trigger either of the two XP glitches in Fortnite Season 6, players will need to be extremely quick and precise with their actions as soon as they find themselves on Spawn Island. Depending on which bug the player wishes to trigger, they will need to prepare accordingly.

Just wanna say that there is a fortnite xp glitch where you swim before the battle bus leaves spawn island it you depending on where the bus goes it might take 2-4 tries to max out swimming distance. — Jahhh (@Iamloafofbread) March 17, 2021

It is extremely important for players to note that the entire time period available for them to execute the glitch is extremely limited and that there are no second chances once the Battle Bus begins flying over the island.

In case of triggering the swimming milestone XP glitch:

Players will need to dive down from Spawn Island and into the ocean.

Players need to ensure that they are swimming in the ocean when the Battle Bus timer hits zero.

Following this, players will find themselves inside the Battle Bus as a tiny notification pops up to reward them with 12,500 XP.

To trigger the gliding milestone XP glitch:

Players are advised to start collecting wood and build a ramp that leads to a respectable altitude.

The second step is extremely important to trigger this glitch as the window of time is extremely limited. Players need to jump off the top of their constructed structure and start gliding.

Players need to ensure that they are still gliding when the Battle Bus timer hits zero and all the players are loaded onto the bus.

If players successfully manage to execute the timing, they will find a tiny pop up notifying them about the XP they have earned.

Until Epic Games steps in with a fix for these glitches, players can easily amass a huge amount of XP by simply triggering either of these XP glitches in every game of Fortnite Season 6.