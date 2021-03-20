Fortnite Season 6 'Mobile Monday' Tournament: Start date, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and more

Fortnite Season 6 is set to feature in the Mobile Monday tournament, where the best players will win a "Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0."

Prizes and glory await!



Introducing Mobile Mondays presented by @SamsungMobileUS, drop in-game on March 22 and March 29 to compete for awesome prizes 🏆



🔗: https://t.co/tFqfEgJ27y — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 19, 2021

The Mobile Monday tournament in Fortnite Season 6 is limited to players from the North American region only. Additionally, as the name suggests, the tournament will be held on Mondays, March 22nd and 29th. On top of that, players must fulfill a couple of criteria to participate in the Mobile Monday tournament.

The criteria are:

The participant must be at least 13 years old. Additionally, anyone who's not 18 years old will require their parent's approval.

The participant must have 2FA activated on their Epic accounts. Players can activate 2FA from this link.

Once the player has met both of the requirements, they will be able to participate in the Mobile Monday tournament in Fortnite Season 6.

Mobile Monday tournament in Fortnite Season 6

The Mobile Monday tournament will feature two rounds of matches. However, players will receive the designated rewards for both rounds.

Nevertheless, players should note that the coveted Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0 will be presented to a specific player once.

To simplify this, Epic Games said,

"If a player places in 1st place at the conclusion of the first and second sessions in the NA West region, he or she will be awarded (a) with respect to the first session, one (1) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0" prize and one (1) $450 cash prize, and (b) with respect to the second session, one (1) $450 cash prize."

Epic Games has also confirmed the prizes for both NA East and NA West. The rewards that the top-ranking players will earn are:

NA East

1st to 10th - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0

1st - $650

2nd - $500

3rd - $450

4th to 9th - $350

10th to 15th - $300

16th to 75th - $200

NA West

1st to 5th - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0

1st - $450

2nd - $350

3rd - $300

4th to 35th - $200

The first round of the Mobile Monday tournament in Fortnite Season 6 will be played on March 22nd, with the second round being scheduled for the following Monday on March 29th.

Since this is the first competitive tournament to be hosted in Fortnite Season 6, it remains to be seen how the new in-game mechanics will affect the overall gameplay.