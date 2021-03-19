Create
Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass: List of all free rewards - Gliders, Spray, emotes, and more

Every free item in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)
Titas "TeeKay" Khan
Modified 12 min ago
The Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass is now live. Players who do not wish to purchase a Battle Pass can also earn a bunch of rewards by earning XP.

The Season 6 Battle Pass in Fortnite has more than 20 in-game items that players who do not own a Battle Pass can claim. To claim these free items, players need to collect XP in Fortnite Season 6 and progress their Battle Pass levels.

From the exclusive Soul'd Reach Back Bling to the DC-themed Daughter of Trigon in-game spray, there's a lot of exclusive content that non-Battle Pass holders can collect in Fortnite Season 6.

The following is a complete rundown of all the free items that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

Free items in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass

All the items that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass even without purchasing the same are:

  • Agent Jonesy in-game banner - Level 2
  • 100 V-Bucks - Level 4
  • Clean Sweep in-game emote - Level 7
  • Countdown to Zero loading screen - Level 9
  • Both Eyes Open in-game spray (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 13
  • Spelunker Special in-game contrail (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 17
  • Salvaged Chute in-game glider (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 20
  • Jurasically Charged in-game animated and reactive weapon wrap - Level 23
  • Uncommon rated in-game banner - Level 31
  • Dino Deck in-game back bling - Level 34
  • Raise in-game music pack - Level 42
  • 100 V-Bucks - Level 47
  • Wrap Wave in-game contrail - Level 54
  • Chicken in-game banner - Level 57
  • Eggy in-game emoticon - Level 65
  • DC-themed Daughter of Trigon in-game spray - Level 71
  • DC-themed AXE-Trial Form in-game pickaxe - Level 78
  • DC-themed in-game banner - Level 81
  • The Spire's Shadow loading screen - Level 87
  • Soul's Reach legendary back bling - Level 93
  • 100 V-Bucks - Level 99

These are all the items and cosmetics that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass by simply earning XP and progressing their levels on the Battle Pass.

Published 19 Mar 2021, 17:44 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Skins & Characters Fortnite Season 6
