Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass: List of all free rewards - Gliders, Spray, emotes, and more

The Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass is now live. Players who do not wish to purchase a Battle Pass can also earn a bunch of rewards by earning XP.

The Season 6 Battle Pass in Fortnite has more than 20 in-game items that players who do not own a Battle Pass can claim. To claim these free items, players need to collect XP in Fortnite Season 6 and progress their Battle Pass levels.

From the exclusive Soul'd Reach Back Bling to the DC-themed Daughter of Trigon in-game spray, there's a lot of exclusive content that non-Battle Pass holders can collect in Fortnite Season 6.

The following is a complete rundown of all the free items that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

A look at the Season 6 battle pass at a glance!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/bZChw6tUgM — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) March 17, 2021

Free items in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass

All the items that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass even without purchasing the same are:

Agent Jonesy in-game banner - Level 2

100 V-Bucks - Level 4

Clean Sweep in-game emote - Level 7

Countdown to Zero loading screen - Level 9

Both Eyes Open in-game spray (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 13

Spelunker Special in-game contrail (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 17

Salvaged Chute in-game glider (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 20

Jurasically Charged in-game animated and reactive weapon wrap - Level 23

Uncommon rated in-game banner - Level 31

Dino Deck in-game back bling - Level 34

Raise in-game music pack - Level 42

100 V-Bucks - Level 47

Wrap Wave in-game contrail - Level 54

Chicken in-game banner - Level 57

Eggy in-game emoticon - Level 65

DC-themed Daughter of Trigon in-game spray - Level 71

DC-themed AXE-Trial Form in-game pickaxe - Level 78

DC-themed in-game banner - Level 81

The Spire's Shadow loading screen - Level 87

Soul's Reach legendary back bling - Level 93

100 V-Bucks - Level 99

These are all the items and cosmetics that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass by simply earning XP and progressing their levels on the Battle Pass.