Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass: List of all free rewards - Gliders, Spray, emotes, and more

The Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass is now live. Players who do not wish to purchase a Battle Pass can also earn a bunch of rewards by earning XP.
The Season 6 Battle Pass in Fortnite has more than 20 in-game items that players who do not own a Battle Pass can claim. To claim these free items, players need to collect XP in Fortnite Season 6 and progress their Battle Pass levels.
From the exclusive Soul'd Reach Back Bling to the DC-themed Daughter of Trigon in-game spray, there's a lot of exclusive content that non-Battle Pass holders can collect in Fortnite Season 6.
The following is a complete rundown of all the free items that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.
Free items in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass
All the items that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass even without purchasing the same are:
- Agent Jonesy in-game banner - Level 2
- 100 V-Bucks - Level 4
- Clean Sweep in-game emote - Level 7
- Countdown to Zero loading screen - Level 9
- Both Eyes Open in-game spray (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 13
- Spelunker Special in-game contrail (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 17
- Salvaged Chute in-game glider (Gaming Legend Series) - Level 20
- Jurasically Charged in-game animated and reactive weapon wrap - Level 23
- Uncommon rated in-game banner - Level 31
- Dino Deck in-game back bling - Level 34
- Raise in-game music pack - Level 42
- 100 V-Bucks - Level 47
- Wrap Wave in-game contrail - Level 54
- Chicken in-game banner - Level 57
- Eggy in-game emoticon - Level 65
- DC-themed Daughter of Trigon in-game spray - Level 71
- DC-themed AXE-Trial Form in-game pickaxe - Level 78
- DC-themed in-game banner - Level 81
- The Spire's Shadow loading screen - Level 87
- Soul's Reach legendary back bling - Level 93
- 100 V-Bucks - Level 99
These are all the items and cosmetics that players can claim from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass by simply earning XP and progressing their levels on the Battle Pass.