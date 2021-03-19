Fortnite Season 6's "The Foundation" voice actor could be The Rock

The latest reports and rumors suggest that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could possibly be the voice actor behind The Foundation in Fortnite Season 6.

The Rock posted an IG video about how March 16th was a "really big day" and then mentions "The Foundation" at the end of the video with his eyebrows raised.



It's very possible he was the voice actor for the Foundation, but I asked Epic Games and they refused to comment. pic.twitter.com/oex364AhZv — ben (@bnwkr) March 18, 2021

The Foundation is the fourth member of The Seven, to be revealed in Fortnite. The extraterrestrial being made his way onto the island during the Season 6 cinematic and eventually sealed himself inside the Spire to keep the Zero Point from destroying reality.

Rumors suggesting that The Rock played the voice actor for Foundation have now started to gather pace after the Hollywood superstar's mysterious video.

The clip, posted on Instagram on March 16th, talks about how it was a "big day."

Could The Rock be the voice actor behind the Foundation in Fortnite Season 6?

Despite multiple fans in the community suggesting that the former WWE superstar is the voice behind The Foundation in Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games has chosen not to make any comments.

Additionally, the fact that the video posted by Rock was titled "The Foundation" led to the rise of even more speculations in the community.

Although the actor did not make any direct references to Fortnite, his statement could be linked with the game's gigantic update, which was also released on the same day.

For example, phrases like "in a certain world" have left many fans wondering about The Rock's links with Fortnite Season 6. Here's what the Hollywood superstar said in his video:

"There is the connective tissue between that world and my world, that culture and my culture, that DNA and my DNA, and that is as I continue to put in work, with my own two hands and continue to get callus; As we all do, we all put in the work, this is all done to strengthen, evolve and grow the power in the force know as... The Foundation."

Nevertheless, despite countless fans suggesting the same, there is no possible way to confirm whether The Rock indeed voiced The Foundation in Fortnite Season 6.

However, that did not stop the community from making suggestions, and here's some reactions to these rumors:

100% intentional — ben (@bnwkr) March 18, 2021

important things to note: https://t.co/3JsVxI21pG



a voice actor doesn't just talk, they can put on a voice to not SOUND exactly like the damn person doing it



AND the motion capture animations for the foundation have "Rock" on the end of them. — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) March 18, 2021

Dwayne the rock in Fortnite I am shaking and crying 😭 https://t.co/kllOzy6dhA — Nohing #holepuncher4smash (@Nohing4) March 19, 2021

Mate that does sound a lot like The Rock just tweaked at to sound like a Robot — Rpm1087 (@Rpm_1087) March 18, 2021

No way this mf has connections with Fortnite, people are saying he voices The Foundation? pic.twitter.com/nahP9GNEdh — Joshua (@Creeperbrine102) March 18, 2021

what if the foundation is actually the rock...🤔 xD pic.twitter.com/djr1vRrHvS — STORMSCAR - Fortnite News & Leaks (@LeaksStormscar) March 18, 2021

The voice of The Foundation from Fortnite really sounds like The Rock or am I going crazy? — Spadow (@Spadow) March 18, 2021

GUYS ITS THE ROCK FROM FORTNITE!!!!! 😱😱😱😱 — Jaxs Lawson (@LawsonJaxs) March 19, 2021

Just found out The Rock did the voice for the The Foundation in the Fortnite trailer... and I literally can’t love this game or this story more than I do now. It literally unites everything I love. — Code 1KLBubba #ad (@BubbaOfTheZew) March 19, 2021

With Epic choosing to remain silent over the entire matter, there is even less validation for this rumor. However, if The Rock is indeed the voice actor behind The Foundation, it will be fascinating to see what happens once this being comes out of The Spire in Fortnite Season 6.