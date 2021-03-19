Fortnite Season 6's "The Foundation" voice actor could be The Rock

The latest reports and rumors suggest that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could possibly be the voice actor behind The Foundation in Fortnite Season 6.
The Foundation is the fourth member of The Seven, to be revealed in Fortnite. The extraterrestrial being made his way onto the island during the Season 6 cinematic and eventually sealed himself inside the Spire to keep the Zero Point from destroying reality.
Rumors suggesting that The Rock played the voice actor for Foundation have now started to gather pace after the Hollywood superstar's mysterious video.
The clip, posted on Instagram on March 16th, talks about how it was a "big day."
Could The Rock be the voice actor behind the Foundation in Fortnite Season 6?
Despite multiple fans in the community suggesting that the former WWE superstar is the voice behind The Foundation in Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games has chosen not to make any comments.
Additionally, the fact that the video posted by Rock was titled "The Foundation" led to the rise of even more speculations in the community.
Although the actor did not make any direct references to Fortnite, his statement could be linked with the game's gigantic update, which was also released on the same day.
For example, phrases like "in a certain world" have left many fans wondering about The Rock's links with Fortnite Season 6. Here's what the Hollywood superstar said in his video:
"There is the connective tissue between that world and my world, that culture and my culture, that DNA and my DNA, and that is as I continue to put in work, with my own two hands and continue to get callus; As we all do, we all put in the work, this is all done to strengthen, evolve and grow the power in the force know as... The Foundation."
Nevertheless, despite countless fans suggesting the same, there is no possible way to confirm whether The Rock indeed voiced The Foundation in Fortnite Season 6.
However, that did not stop the community from making suggestions, and here's some reactions to these rumors:
With Epic choosing to remain silent over the entire matter, there is even less validation for this rumor. However, if The Rock is indeed the voice actor behind The Foundation, it will be fascinating to see what happens once this being comes out of The Spire in Fortnite Season 6.