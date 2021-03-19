Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson all but confirms collaboration in Fortnite Season 6

Something is cooking in Fortnite Season 6, and it isn't banana fritters. A day ago, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to drop a cryptic message that went unnoticed for a while.

In the message, Dwayne Johnson talked about how March 16th was an eventful day around the world:

"March 16th, 2021, around the world was a big day. It was a meaningful day, depending on where you are in the world and what you have going on in your world, but in a certain world, and in a certain culture, today was a big day."

Could it be that "The Rock" is coming to Fortnite Season 6? The WWE superstar turned actor is known for his brilliant voice acting and screentime and would make for a fantastic addition to the world of Fortnite.

Is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson collaborating with Fortnite Season 6?

It's no coincidence that the superstar, in his video, seems to be referring to Fortnite Season 6, which officially began on March 16th.

In the official launch of the trailer for Fortnite Season 6, Agent Jonesy enlists the help of an entity known as The Foundation, who is supposedly the leader of The Seven. The latter agrees to help Jonesy stabilize the Zero Point in return for Geno and The Sisters.

While Epic has not dropped any official hints about who these individuals are in Fortnite Season 6, The Foundation looks somewhat familiar.

Upon closer inception, players will notice that the entity known as The Foundation has a pattern on its left chest plate that is strikingly similar to that of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Both even share the same physique.

While this school of thought is mostly speculation at this point, The Rock did add, in the clip:

"There is the connective tissue between that world and my world, that culture and my culture, that DNA and my DNA, and that is as I continue to put in work, with my own two hands and continue to get callus; As we all do, we all put in the work, this is all done to strengthen, evolve and grow the power in the force know as... The Foundation."

While Dwayne Johnson clearly mentions The Foundation, Epic is yet to make an official statement regarding any mooted association. As with most collaborations and rumors surrounding Fortnite, it's good to take everything with a pinch of salt and a bit of optimism.

Perhaps The Rock does have a role to play in the game, or maybe it's pure speculation. Whatever the case, Fortnite Season 6 is raising the bar, and players can look forward to amazing content as the new season progresses.