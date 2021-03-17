Fortnite Season 6 rumours suggest Shrek is coming soon

With leaks dropping left and right regarding Fortnite Season 6, the internet is rife with rumors. However, one of the more recent rumours has left players scratching their heads in disbelief. While rumours have come true, the majority of them are pure speculation at best.

Leading up to the launch of Fortnite Season 6, players had even speculated that since Epic Games and Fortnite were doing an official comic book collaboration, besides Armoured Batman and Harley Quinn; other DC superheroes, and even villains would be added into this season in some form.

Some details here. Lots more soon!https://t.co/1AbyEV1rhP — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

While the prediction has not come entirely true (yet), the addition of Teen Titans has more or less been confirmed and there is much speculation that Raven, one of DC's most popular characters, may get added as a Battle Pass outfit in Fortnite Season 6.

However, more recent speculation states that Epic may even be adding a popular DreamWorks Animation character to Fortnite.

Is the new Shrek rumour for Fortnite Season 6 real?

Recently a user who goes by the name Defaulting12 revealed that one of pop culture's most iconic characters might be coming to Fortnite. While Epic Games has added a lot of popular characters to the game over the years, the latest Fortnite Season 6 rumour comes as a shocker.

The Twitter user states that Shrek, the most well-known swamp orge in all the land, will be introduced into the game. For players who have grown up during the '90s, the Shrek movie franchise was probably one of the most memorable out there.

SHREK MIGHT BE COMING TO FORTNITE pic.twitter.com/q2c1QMWQi1 — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) March 16, 2021

It's truly mind-boggling as to how Shrek would fit into Fortnite Season 6, but fans are already excited to see their favorite ogre take to the video game screen and wreak havoc.

While most of this is pure speculation, players have found some proof of Shrek being added to Fortnite Season 6.

It's still unclear as to whether Shrek will be an NPC or skin, but finding his outhouse restroom in-game is proof as of now that he may indeed be coming to Fortnite.

Another player even shared an in-game screenshot from Fortnite but all such leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt. With any luck and a bit of magic, players just might get to see this green goofball in-game.